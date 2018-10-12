Leading Edge Materials Joins Swedish Association of Mines, Mineral and Metal Producers

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2018 - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) reports that the Company's Swedish subsidiary Tasman Metals AB has been granted membership of the Swedish Association of Mines, Mineral and Metal Producers (Svemin).

Svemin represents approximately 40 companies at all stages of Swedish extractive industries. Svemin provides a single point of contact for government and community to liaise and engage with the exploration and mining industry and defines a "code of conduct" to which all members agree to adhere. Svemin has recently published an extensive policy document entitled "Guidance for Exploration in Sweden" which provides an excellent overview of the Swedish exploration and mining industry (https://www.svemin.se/english/publications-and-downloads/).

Leading Edge Materials is a long term and active participant in the Swedish mining industry, in particular towards the discovery and production of critical and battery raw materials. The Nordic region is very well placed for production of the materials essential for a transition to renewable energies and electrification.

Blair Way, President and CEO, stated "While we acknowledge the recent challenges in permitting of some mining projects in Sweden, we are happy to take a long-term industry view and add our voice to improving the system for all stakeholders through Svemin. Sweden has a long history of raw material extraction and innovation, and the recent surging demand for critical and battery raw materials provides an excellent opportunity for Sweden to remain an industry leader. Leading Edge Materials is proud to be at the forefront of the renewable energy and electrification transition."

