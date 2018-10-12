Navasota Announces Changes to Board

Toronto, October 12, 2018 - Navasota Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Michael Lerner has resigned as director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Steven Mintz has been appointed to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Lerner's resignation. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lerner for his valuable contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

Mr. Mintz, a graduate of the University of Toronto, went into public accounting for a large accounting firm from 1989 until 1992. He obtained his C.A. designation in June of 1992 and his Trustee in Bankruptcy license in 1995. In June 1992, he became employed by a boutique bankruptcy and insolvency firm where he was employed until January 1997 at which time he became a self-employed financial consultant serving both private individuals and companies as well as public companies in a variety of industries including mining, oil and gas, real estate, and investment strategies. In 1999, he began working on tax and investment strategies with clients and has been working extensively on successful strategies ever since. He is currently President of St. Germain Capital Corp. a private consulting and investment firm. He is also a principal and CFO of the Minkids Group, a family investment and real estate development company.

