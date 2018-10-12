Argo Gold Corporate Update

Toronto, October 12, 2018 - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Paul Poggione, CIM, has been appointed VP of Corporate Development.

Paul has 21 years of capital markets experience, as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor, managing portfolios for high net worth clients. He is very knowledgeable about markets from both first-hand experience and education as he holds the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, the highest designation in Canada for portfolio management. Most recently Paul worked in Corporate Development in the junior mining space, helping to raise over $1 million dollars. Over the past 21 years, Paul has worked alongside executives, professionals, business owners and decision makers in a professional setting or in the various charitable causes he has been involved in.

Argo Gold also announces that it has also granted an aggregate of 99,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share and expiring on October 12, 2021 to a consultant of the Corporation. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. All of Argo Gold's projects are 100% owned and have indications of economic viability. Given the heightened cobalt supply concerns and the forecast of more than a triple in demand over the next decade, Argo Gold recently acquired several cobalt exploration projects in Ontario. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker

CEO

jbaker@argogold.ca

(416) 786-7860

or

Paul Poggione

Corporate Development

Paul@PoggioneGroup.com

(613) 277-1989

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.