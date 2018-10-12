East Asia Minerals Closes 3nd Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / October 12, 2018. East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSXV: EAS) (East Asia Minerals or the "Company") announces that the Company has completed the 3rd tranche of the private placement offering of 7,361,400 units for total proceeds of $368,070.

The Company will pay finders' fees in the total amount of $750 and 15,000 brokers warrants.

All of the securities distributed under the offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring February 12, 2019.

The net proceeds of the Offering after payment of commissions will be used by the Company for working capital expenditures related to the Sangihe Project and general working capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of East Asia Minerals,

Terry Filbert,

Chairman & CEO

For further information, contact Mark Sommer at 1-604-684-2183, info@eastasiaminerals.com or visit the Company's website at www.eastasiaminerals.com

