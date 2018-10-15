Galantas Appoints Senior Investment Executive to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2018 - Galantas Gold Corp. (“Galantas” or the “Company”), the gold-mine developer and explorer, is pleased to announce that Róisín Ann Magee has joined the Board of Directors, effective today.



Róisín Magee (54), with 32 years’ experience in the corporate finance and investment industry, is an experienced investment manager having held senior positions in investment teams in London and Dublin. Formerly Chief Investment Officer at AIB Investment Managers Ltd in Dublin, she has been a member of the Investment Committee at TCF Fund Managers LLP in London since 2013.

Roland Phelps, President & CEO Galantas Gold Corp., said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Róisín to the Galantas Board. Her knowledge and perspective on corporate finance and capital markets strengthens the Board as the Company moves forward with its exciting mine development plan.”

Mr. Phelps continued, “Mine development is well advanced and continues to progress at the Omagh, Northern Ireland gold property. The first shipment of flotation concentrate from the on-site processing plant, using the limited feed from underground in-vein development, has been produced and awaits the results of quality checks prior to despatch to a smelter. A new loader, specified for in-vein development, is expected on site before the end of the month and is expected to boost the rate of in-vein development. The loader was acquired with use of a rental-purchase agreement.”

