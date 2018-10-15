Mr. David Stadnyk Joins Spearmint Resources Inc.

Vancouver, October 15, 2018 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SPMT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that serial entrepreneur Mr. David Stadnyk has joined the company's advisory committee.
Mr. Stadnyk will be joining as a consultant who has more than 30 years of experience as a leader in the public company space and has successfully initiated equity capital financing efforts in excess of $500-million. As an entrepreneur, he has founded both private and public companies including Patch Oil Sands, Pharmaxis, Eurpraxia Pharmaceuticals, Supreme Cannabis Company, 1933 Industries Inc (Friday Night Inc.), M Pharmaceutical Inc., Arsenal Energy and is a senior adviser to the Weekend Unlimited Inc among others. The company will grant Mr. David Stadnyk 1,200,000 options at .05 for a year vesting according to Exchange and Commission policy.
James Nelson, President of Spearmint states, "We are very pleased that Mr. Stadnyk has joined the company. He has a proven track record of success and we are excited to be able to utilize his network and wealth of knowledge that may benefit the shareholders of Spearmint."
Contact Information Tel: 1604646-6903 www.spearmintresources.ca
