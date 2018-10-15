Grande Portage Announces Metallurgical Gold Recoveries of up to 99.6% at the Herbert Gold Project

Vancouver, October 15, 2018 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of metallurgical testing recently conducted at the Herbert Gold Project located in southeast Alaska.

Highlights include:

The combined gravity+flotation gold recoveries on samples #58524 and #339807 were 99.5% and 97.7%, respectively.

The whole-ore cyanidation gold recoveries on samples #58524 and #339807 were 99.6% and 98.4 %, respectively.

The grade of sample #58524 averaged 129.02 gpt/gold (3.77 ounces per tonne) and 68 gpt/silver (1.97 ounces per tonne) and sample #339807 averaged 26.82 gpt/gold (0.78 ounces per tonne) and 33 gpt/silver (0.96 ounces per tonne).

Combined gravity+flotation silver recovery was 98.7% on sample #58524 and 90.6% on sample #339807 whereas whole-ore cyanidation silver recoveries were 94.4% and 81.5% respectively.

Two samples were collected from two different veins on the Herbert property and submitted to Bureau Veritas Minerals, Richmond, B.C. for metallurgical testing. Bureau Veritas is independent of the Company.

One sample (#54524) was taken from a 1.12 meter channel cut perpendicular across the Goat Vein outcropping. The second sample (#339807) was taken from two PQ-size drill holes through the central Deep Trench Vein. Two process options were tested for each sample, one being the combination of gravity+flotation and the other being whole-ore cyanidation. Ball mill work index testing was also done on each sample.

Whole-ore cyanidation test samples were ground to a target size P80 105 µm and the gravity+floatation test samples were ground to two sizes—P80 105 and 150 µm. Results showed that both test samples responded extremely well to the cyanidation and the gravity+flotation processes at both grind sizes.

Ian Klassen, Grande Portage's CEO remarked, "These metallurgical results are a very important development for our project. The combined gravity & flotation recovery of gold averaging 99% of the higher-grade and >97% of the lower-grade material and >90% of the silver are an outstanding feature to what makes the Herbert look so attractive. These results represent a significant milestone for the Company in its advancement of the project".

The qualified person for this news release is Mr. Carl Hale, P.Geo. Mr. Hale is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a Tier 2 publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold Property situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% leasehold interest in the Herbert Gold Property, subject to a 5% NSR in favour of the underlying property owners. The Herbert Gold Property has an amended and restated NI 43-101 technical report dated July 12, 2018, effective May 28, 2018, completed with an uncut Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,107,000 tonnes containing 257,950 oz of gold at 7.25 g/t and uncut Inferred Mineral Resources of 423,200 tonnes containing 82,200 oz of gold at 6.04g/t, each at a 2.5 gpt cut-off. The system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The results from the Company's drilling programs confirm the identification of major elements of a complex mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets.

