Bankers Reports Virtual Data Room and Investment Banking Advisor Review

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2018 - Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: BANC) FSE: BC2; OTCQB: NDENF) (the “Corporation” or “Bankers”) is pleased to announce the establishment of a confidential Virtual Data Room (VDR) to provide access for parties who have approached Bankers or expressed an interest in reviewing data on Bankers and concessions held by Bankers.



Grant Dempsey, President and COO of Bankers stated: “We have completed a significant amount of work and compiled relevant and compelling geochemical and drilling data on our expansive 400+ km² land package in the DRC and 135 km² Namibian license. We will now make that data available for online review by parties which have approached Bankers or expressed an interest in participating with the Corporation in realizing the potential of Bankers strategically positioned land holdings. Bankers acquired its land interests by being an early entrant in the DRC cobalt and copper land play and through relationships built over years of experience in the DRC. Accessing, evaluating, and transacting on quality concessions in the DRC where clean title can be established and with qualified partners is currently extremely difficult. Bankers experienced DRC operating team has successfully completed this process. Bankers provides significant country risk reduction to new entrants into the complex DRC mining environment. Recent transactions such as the Barrick acquisition of Randgold, which has a large DRC exposure, is a clear indication that companies and their institutional participants have accepted they must have a presence in the DRC with its tremendous mineral resource potential. Bankers is selecting an investment bank to advise the Corporation in its dealings with interested parties on transactions at the corporate and property levels.”

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of cobalt and copper mineral properties in the DRC to world-class Canadian standards. Bankers has acquired an option on a 135 km² license in Namibia with the potential for copper, cobalt and other metals. As battery production for EV’s surges, demand for cobalt will probably exceed supply for many years. According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, global sales of lithium-ion batteries are expected to reach US$70B by 2024, for a compound growth rate of 11.6% over the years beginning in 2016. Bankers holds rights to 26 separate mineral concessions strategically located in the southern DRC Copperbelt and having a total area of more than 400km². Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. All concessions were obtained as either new grants or through reputable DRC partners and have clean title with no government involvement, making Bankers one of the few, and perhaps only, junior public mining company in the DRC to have over 26 concessions capable of being exploited. Bankers has an experienced operations team operating in the southern CopperBelt of the DRC. Bankers believes it is the front runner in advancing cobalt and copper exploration by a junior mining company in the DRC.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF BANKERS COBALT CORP.

“Stephen Barley”



Chairman & CEO



For further information:

Phone: 604.684.6730

Email: info@bankerscobalt.com

Website: www.bankerscobalt.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements relating to the outlook of the business of the Corporation, including statements relating to the Corporation’s intention to acquire additional concessions, the Corporations intention to select investment banking advisors, the Corporation’s ability to explore and develop the concessions, the results of any development and exploration, the ability of the Corporation to meet standards for verifiable supply chain custody, and the Corporation’s status as a leader in the junior mining sector for cobalt and copper in the DRC. Although the Corporation believes considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Corporation, its securities, or its financial or operating results.