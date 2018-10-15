Enforcer Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Roger Gold-Copper Project

TSX-V: VEIN | FSE: N071

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2018 - Enforcer Gold Corp. ("Enforcer" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VEIN; FSE: N071) is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the Roger (1206) Property" and dated October 9, 2018 (the "Technical Report") by Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. and GeoPointCom Inc.

The Technical Report supports the disclosure of the mineral resource estimate presented in Enforcer's press release dated September 18, 2018.

As previously announced, the 7,400 m Phase 2 diamond drilling program is underway with ~80% of the program dedicated to expanding and upgrading the current resource estimate and ~20% allocated to exploration drilling outside of the resource area. Enforcer is fully funded to cover the Phase 2 program which in turn will exceed its year 2 spending obligation of $750,000.

Pit-Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate on the Mop-II Gold-Copper Deposit – July 4, 2018

Category AuEq Cut-off (g/t) Tonnes AuEq (g/t) Contained AuEq (oz) Au (g/t) Contained Au (oz) Indicated 0.45 10,900,000 0.95 333, 000 0.85 297,000 Inferred 0.45 6,569,000 0.96 202, 000 0.75 159,000

Note: Details of the 2018 mineral resource estimate are provided in the Company's press release dated September 18, 2018. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM Inc., a subsidiary of Ressources Québec, is a leading player in mineral exploration with its mission to explore, discover and develop mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM has participated in more than 350 exploration projects and contributed to major discoveries of gold, diamonds, lithium and other mineral commodities in Quebec.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and is earning a 50% interest in the royalty-free Roger project from SOQUEM. Roger hosts the Mop-II gold-copper deposit located 5 km from the historic mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec. To date, 58,000 m of diamond drilling have been completed at Roger property and underground exploration undertaken in 1988 included 1,177 m of development and over 1,000 m of chip sampling. Enforcer also holds a 100% interest in the Waswanipi gold project located 125 km west of Chibougamau. Both projects are situated within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt, which has produced over 180 M oz. of gold and over 450 M tonnes of copper-zinc ore since the early 1900s.

Enforcer's VP Exploration, Antoine Fournier, PGeo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

