Media Advisory - Anti-Contraband Tobacco Coalition to Release New Details on Size and Scope of Illegal Cigarettes in Canada

Gary Grant, National Spokesperson for the National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco (NCACT), a 39 year veteran of the Toronto Police Service and the founder of Toronto Crime Stoppers
What:
The National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco will release an updated study on the incidence of contraband tobacco in Ontario. The study will also include new information on where illegal cigarettes are being purchased and the format that they are taking.
Why:
Canada has a major contraband tobacco problem, and it's worst in Ontario. The RCMP estimates that the trade funds 175 criminal gangs, who use the proceeds to fund guns, drugs and human smuggling. Illegal cigarettes cost governments in Canada billions of dollars each year and undermine tobacco control efforts. New rules proposed for cigarette packages will only make this challenge worse.
Where:
Charles Lynch Room, Parliament Hill
When:
Monday, October 15th 2018, 10:30AM
About NCACT The National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco is a Canadian advocacy group formed by organizations and associations concerned about the growing danger of contraband cigarettes. NCACT members share the goals of working together to educate people and urge government to take quick action to stop this growing threat. More information about the Coalition can be found on our website, www.stopcontrabandtobacco.ca.
SOURCE National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco (NCACT)
Contact To arrange interviews with Mr. Grant, please contact: Michael Powell, NCACT Public Affairs, Telephone: 1-866-950-5551 (office), 613-797-7313 (cell), Email: info@stopcontrabandtobacco.ca
