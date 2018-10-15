Orla Mining Appoints Jason Simpson as New President & CEO

Vancouver, October 15, 2018 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSXV: OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jason Simpson will succeed Marc Prefontaine as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective November 12, 2018. In addition to the role of President and CEO, Mr. Simpson will also serve as a director of the Company. Marc Prefontaine, current President and CEO of Orla, will resign as a director but will remain with the Company for the remainder of the year to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Simpson is a mining executive with over 21 years of experience in operations leadership, mining engineering and project construction. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer of Torex Gold Resources ("Torex") where, over his nearly 6-year tenure, he oversaw the successful construction and operation of the ELG Mine in Mexico. Prior to Torex, Mr. Simpson spent 11 years at Vale in various roles of increasing responsibility ending his tenure as General Manager of the Labrador Operations (Voisey's Bay) in 2013. Mr. Simpson also worked at McIntosh Redpath Engineering on mining studies for companies including Barrick, Freeport McMoran, CVRD, Rio Tinto and Falconbridge, among others, where he gained global multi-commodity experience and perspective. Mr. Simpson holds dual degrees in Mining Engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia and in Physics from Dalhousie University.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Jason on his appointment and welcome him to Orla. We are extremely excited to have someone of his caliber to lead the Company through the next phase of development and construction as we move closer to becoming a premier gold producer," stated Chuck Jeannes, Chairman of the Board of Orla. "I would also like to thank Marc Prefontaine and extend our sincere appreciation for his dedication, leadership and outstanding contributions to Orla as one of its founders. Marc has been instrumental in the Company's success to this point and we wish him the very best as he moves on to his next venture."

"I'm very excited to be given the opportunity to lead Orla through its next phase of growth as we advance two great projects in Camino Rojo and Cerro Quema," stated Mr. Simpson. "While at Torex, I was given the opportunity to build a flagship mine; now, I look forward to building a leading mining Company supported by an excellent management team and Board of Directors which includes some of the best in the industry."

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is developing the Camino Rojo Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned and covers over 200,000 hectares. Access and infrastructure is excellent with a paved highway and powerline nearby. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Camino Rojo dated June 19, 2018 is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile. Orla also owns 100% of the Cerro Quema Project in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema's 14,800-hectare concession is close to infrastructure with easy access to site and strong community support. The Cerro Quema Project is currently in the last stage of the permitting process for a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the "Cerro Quema Project - Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits" dated August 15, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected timing for appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer, the timelines for the development and growth of the projects and the Company's objectives and strategies. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The appointment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

