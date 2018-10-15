First Majestic Produces a Record 6.7 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in Third Quarter

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2018 - First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces total production in the third quarter of 2018 reached a new Company record of 6.7 million silver equivalent ounces. Total production consisted of 3.5 million ounces of silver, 35,260 ounces of gold, 4.4 million pounds of lead and 1.2 million pounds of zinc. Silver production for the first three quarters of 2018 totaled 8.4 million ounces, or 15.8 million silver equivalent ounces, remaining in-line with the 2018 production guidance of between 12.0 to 13.2 million silver ounces or 20.5 to 22.6 million silver equivalent ounces.



“We had a very strong quarter with total production achieving a new record of 6.7 million silver equivalent ounces representing a 31% increase compared to the prior quarter,” said Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. “The record quarter was primarily due to the Company receiving a full quarter of production from the San Dimas operation, along with increases in consolidated silver and gold grades of 19% and 35%, respectively. In fact, five of our six mines recorded higher production levels as a result of these significant grade improvements. However, due to the prolonged weakness in the silver price we have implemented a 20% cost reduction program across all areas of the business which is expected to be fully realized by the first quarter of 2019.”

PRODUCTION TABLE Q3 Q3 Y/Y Q2 Q/Q 2018 2017 Change 2018 Change Ore processed/tonnes milled 864,056 730,652 18% 851,349 1% Total production - ounces of silver equivalent 6,740,315 3,986,274 69% 5,137,318 31% Silver ounces produced 3,505,344 2,415,962 45% 2,756,263 27% Gold ounces produced 35,260 15,414 129% 25,449 39% Pounds of lead produced 4,443,290 5,171,533 -14% 3,949,410 13% Pounds of zinc produced 1,234,385 922,666 34% 1,382,760 -11%

QUARTERLY REVIEW



Total ore processed during the quarter at the Company's silver mines amounted to 864,056 tonnes, representing a 1% increase compared to the previous quarter. The increase in tonnes compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a 106% increase in tonnes processed at San Dimas, offset by an 18% decrease in throughput processed at La Encantada and a 58% decrease at La Guitarra. The decrease at La Guitarra was due to the operation being placed in care and maintenance on August 3, 2018.

Consolidated silver grades in the quarter averaged 152 g/t compared to 127 g/t in the previous quarter. This 19% increase was primarily the result of a full quarter of production at San Dimas as well as higher grades at La Encantada, Santa Elena, Del Toro and San Martin. Consolidated gold grades increased 35% in the quarter averaging 1.33 g/t compared to 0.99 g/t in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher production at San Dimas as well as higher gold grades at San Martin.

Quarterly consolidated silver and gold recoveries averaged 83% and 95%, representing a 5% and 1% increase, respectfully, compared to the previous quarter. The Company continues to expect further improvements in recoveries associated with higher grades and with the installation of the microbubble flotation columns at La Parrilla and Del Toro. The column cells at La Parrilla are expected to be delivered and installed in the first quarter of 2019 followed by Del Toro in the second quarter of 2019. In addition, installation of the High Intensity Grinding (“HIG”) mills at Santa Elena and San Dimas have been postponed until the second quarter and third quarter of 2019, respectively, due to additional detailed engineering and process planning. The benefits of this new technology, most notably higher recoveries and lower operating costs, are expected to be realized after completing ramp up to commercial production in the second half of 2019.

MINE BY MINE PRODUCTION TABLE

Mine Ore

Processed Tonnes

per Day Silver Oz

Produced Gold Oz

Produced Pounds of

Lead Pounds of

Zinc Equivalent

Silver Ounces San Dimas 176,884 1,923 1,445,918 21,910 - - 3,225,352 Santa Elena 225,873 2,455 598,693 10,848 - - 1,475,635 La Encantada 196,030 2,131 378,983 10 - - 379,773 La Parrilla 117,130 1,273 330,047 243 1,474,222 1,234,385 537,986 Del Toro 65,323 710 231,350 87 2,969,068 - 427,218 San Martin 67,926 738 438,061 1,475 - - 557,746 La Guitarra 14,891 451 82,292 688 - - 136,605 Total 864,056 9,392 3,505,344 35,260 4,443,290 1,234,385 6,740,315



*The La Guitarra operation was placed in care and maintenance on August 3, 2018 and reflects only 33 operating days during the quarter.

*Certain amounts shown may not add exactly to the total amount due to rounding differences.

*The following prices were used in the calculation of silver equivalent ounces: Silver: $15.02 per ounce; Gold: $1,213 per ounce; Lead: $0.95 per pound; Zinc: $1.15 per pound.

At the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine:

During the quarter, San Dimas produced 1,445,918 ounces of silver and 21,910 ounces of gold for a total production of 3,225,352 silver equivalent ounces, reflecting a 90% increase compared to the prior quarter.

The mill processed a total of 176,884 tonnes with average silver and gold grades of 269 g/t and 4.0 g/t, respectively. The higher volume is attributable to the unit processing some of the lower grade stopes left behind as they were deemed uneconomical under the old streaming agreement and have now become economical under the new streaming agreement.

An additional agitator tank was installed in September to increase retention times resulting in a 2% improvement in silver recoveries.

At the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine:

During the quarter, Santa Elena produced 598,693 ounces of silver and 10,848 ounces of gold for a total production of 1,475,635 silver equivalent ounces, reflecting a 5% increase compared to the prior quarter.

The mill processed a total of 225,873 tonnes, consisting of 135,511 tonnes of underground ore and 90,362 tonnes from the above ground heap leach pad.

Silver and gold grades from underground ore averaged 128 g/t and 2.2 g/t, respectively. Silver and gold grades from the above ground heap leach pad averaged 37 g/t and 0.6 g/t, respectively.

During the quarter, the Company signed a 25-year agreement with a local Banamichi Ejido for all surface and access rights to the Ermitaño West project. In addition, as previously announced on September 10th, the Company exercised the Ermitaño and Cumobabi option agreements with Evrim Resources Corp. for a 100% earn-in on the mining concessions on both projects. Following these two significant events, the Company began a 4,400 metre infill exploration program on the Ermitaño West project in mid-September with the objective of upgrading a portion of the Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources.

At the La Encantada Silver Mine:

For the quarter, silver production reached 378,983 ounces representing a 16% increase from the previous quarter. The increase in silver production was primarily due to a 29% increase in silver grades offset by an 18% decrease in tonnes milled as the operation was impacted by torrential rains in the month of September.

Silver grades and recoveries during the quarter averaged 107 g/t and 56%, respectively. The increase in silver grades were the result of higher tonnage from the San Javier breccia which produced 64,117 tonnes with an average silver grade of 130 g/t. Additional production from the La Prieta breccia, a new sub-level caving area known to contain higher silver grades of between 150 g/t to 200 g/t, is expected to begin preparation by the end of October.

Initial dry commissioning activities commenced on the roaster on August 21, 2018 with the preheating of the rotary furnace to cure the refractory brick lining. The burner was successfully tested using natural gas, however, due to heavy rains throughout most of September the Company postponed initial production and conversion to sustainable coal injection. The roaster is now in its final commissioning stages and the Company anticipates production of tailings to begin by the end of October.

At the La Parrilla Silver Mine:

During the quarter, the flotation circuit processed 70,271 tonnes (764 tpd) with an average silver grade of 102 g/t and a 74% recovery while the cyanidation circuit processed 46,859 tonnes (509 tpd) with an average silver grade of 140 g/t and a 76% recovery for total production of 537,986 silver equivalent ounces.

The lead circuit processed an average lead grade of 1.3% with recoveries of 71% for total lead production of 1.5 million pounds, representing an 11% decrease compared to the previous quarter.

The zinc circuit processed an average zinc grade of 1.6% with recoveries of 51% for total zinc production of 1.2 million pounds, representing an 11% decrease compared to the previous quarter.

At the Del Toro Silver Mine:

During the quarter, Del Toro produced a total of 427,218 silver equivalent ounces reflecting a 32% increase compared to the prior quarter primarily due to a 26% increase in silver grades, a 22% increase in lead grades and a 10% increase silver recoveries.

Silver grades and recoveries during the quarter averaged 147 g/t and 75%, respectively.

Lead grades and recoveries averaged 3.3% and 62%, respectively, producing a total of 3.0 million pounds of lead representing a 29% increase compared to the previous quarter.

At the San Martin Silver Mine:

During the quarter, San Martin produced 438,061 ounces of silver and 1,475 ounces of gold for a total production of 557,746 silver equivalent ounces, reflecting a 6% increase compared to the prior quarter. The increase in production was primarily attributed to an increase in silver and gold grades of 10% and 19%, respectively.

Silver grades and recoveries averaged 224 g/t and 90%, respectively, during the quarter. In addition, gold grades and recoveries averaged 0.8 g/t and 89%, respectively.

At the La Guitarra Silver Mine:

During the quarter, La Guitarra produced 82,292 ounces of silver and 688 ounces of gold for a total production of 136,605 silver equivalent ounces.

As previously announced, the Company placed the La Guitarra milling and mining operations under care and maintenance on August 3rd and is currently reviewing strategic options including the potential sale of the operation. The Company will continue with current permitting activities and remediation programs to prepare the operation for a potential reopening in the future, subject to a sufficient improvement in the economic situation to justify a restart of the operation.

Q3 EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company is planning to release its third quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the La Parrilla Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine and the Del Toro Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 12.0 to 13.2 million silver ounces or 20.5 to 22.6 million silver equivalent ounces in 2018.

