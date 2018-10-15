Orsu Metals Reports Multiple Gold-Mineralized Intercepts in Drill Holes and Trenches at Adit 5, Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia

WHITE ROCK, October 15, 2018 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V: OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is delighted to announce drilling results from 15 drill holes and 3 trenches at Adit 5, as part of the extended 12,500 meters ('m') drilling program at its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia. The program is designed to deliver an estimation of a maiden resource in Q4 2018.

Fifteen drill holes and three trenches within a 450x250 m area at Adit 5 revealed 15 northwest- to northeast-striking gold-mineralized veins

The gold grade of mineralized intervals in drill holes at Adit 5 varies from 0.52 g/t Au to 3.07 g/t Au over a variable drill width of 2 to 21.8 m in primary quartz-sulfide veins, with higher grade mineralization, grading up to 6.49 g/t Au over 11.5 m, intercepted in oxidized material in trenches

Highlights:

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk, Director of Exploration of Orsu commented: "Instead of finding the historically anticipated presence of 4 to 5 northwest-trending gold-quartz-sulfide veins at Adit 5, Orsu identified gold in 15 closely-spaced fan-shaped northwest to northeast-striking mineralized zones within a 450x250 m area. The vein swarms in the west and east of Adit 5 are grading on average between 0.52 g/t Au and 3.07 g/t Au over a variable drill width of 2 to 21.8 m to a depth of 100-200 m. The combined drill width of some closely spaced gold-mineralized veins, intercepted in individual drill holes varies from 4 to 61 m. In the north, mineralization at Adit 5 almost orthogonally joins the eastern part of Zone 23, therefore occurring on the southeastern flank of Zone 23. Orsu believes that gold mineralization at Adit 5 significantly expands the resource potential for the forthcoming NI43-101 estimate".

Dr Sergey V Kurzin, Executive Chairman of Orsu, commented: "Results from the Adit 5 zone nicely complement the adjacent Zone 23 area, the backbone of the Sergeevskoe project, and will likely add to Orsu's maiden mineral resource estimate. Our drilling contractors completed the work last week and are demobilizing now. Our geological team expects to receive all pending assays shortly and, supported by Orsu's competent person, Wardell Armstrong International will immediately get down to work of estimating the maiden NI43-101 resource."

The license of the Sergeevskoe Gold Project occurs immediately east from the Alexandrovskoe open pit and gold plant owned by Zapadnaya Gold Mining Ltd and to the west from the +6 Moz Klyuchevskoe gold deposit licensed to Sun Gold Mining (Figure 1)1. Orsu owns a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe Gold Project (see Orsu press-release December 1, 2017).

Figure 1. An outline of the 7.6 sq km Sergeevskoe license area with location of principal gold prospects and two adjacent open pits.

Orsu has now received assay results for all 2018 drill holes and trenches at Adit 5. The quartz-tourmaline-sulfide veins are hosted primarily in the pre-mineral Permian granite intrusion, often controlled by the contacts of Jurassic diorite porphyry and granodiorite porphyry dykes.

The Northwestern Fault divides the Adit 5 area into western and eastern domains with dextral strike-slip sense of movement between them, interpreted based on truncation and offset of the dykes (Figure 2). Using the dykes as markers, the minimum displacement can be estimated in 100 m at least.

The orientation of the quartz-tourmaline-sulfide veins in the Adit 5 West domain is northwestern to northern, whereas in the Adit 5 East domain their strike is predominantly northeastern. Orsu identified 15 mineralized veins in each domain. Some of them may represent offset continuation of the same veins in the two domains.

Although the mineralization becomes narrow southward, it remains open in that direction and downdip. The gold-mineralized veins are widening to the north towards the eastern part of Zone 23, where veins in both Zone 23 and Adit 5 are truncated by the Shirotnyi Fault. In addition, north of the Shirotnyi fault are the gold-mineralized veins of the southern part of Klyuchi West, already reported for the drill holes SDH18-25, 26, 27, 28 (see Orsu press release July 16, 2018). Orsu drilled additional holes to test the downdip extent of mineralization, with results pending.

1 Business Standard, a leading Indian daily newspaper, reported on 21 September 2018 that "Chinese company China National Gold will invest about $420 million in the development of the Klyuchevskoye gold deposit in Russia, while another $65 million will be invested by India's SUN Gold. The annual production volume is expected at about 6.5 metric tons of gold per year, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry reported."

Figure 2. Surface expression of multiple west-east-trending gold mineralization in Main, Southern and New stockworks at Zone 23 and northwest- to northeast-trending gold mineralization at Adit 5 and southern part of Klyuchi West, Sergeevskoe Gold Project.

In Adit 5 West domain, the veins are steeply-dipping, with the westernmost veins dipping to the southwest (Figure 3). They reveal a propeller-like shape along the strike. There is increase in grade downdip even in comparison with the trenches, although in oxide is the widening of mineralized intervals, which also reveal supergene enrichment and higher gold grade.

Figure 3. Example cross-sections of gold-mineralized veins in Adit 5 West domain (looking northwest). The view is +/-20 m. See Table 1 below for assay results in individual drillholes and trenches.

In Adit 5 East domain, the veins are also steep (Figure 4), broadly northwest- to north-dipping. There is widening of mineralization in oxide zone, which developed down to 25-30 m from surface. In hypogene mineralization, the drilling demonstrated that the width of veins doubles at deeper levels. The mineralization remains open downdip.

Figure 4. Example cross-section of gold-mineralized veins in Adit 5 East domain (looking northeast). The view is +/-20 m. See Table 1 below for assay results in individual drillholes and trenches.

The above interpretations are based on selection of the previously and newly-reported mineralized intervals, based on a 0.5g/t Au cut-off for compositing, with maximum 2 m length of 0.3-0.5 g/t Au mineralization included into a mineralized interval. Composited intervals in drill holes are presented uncapped (Table 1).

Table 1. Mineralized intercepts in drill holes and trenches at Adit 5 (above 0.5 g/t Au cut-off).

Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Gold (g/t) Stockwork Drillhole SDH18-24a (18.65 m) Redrilled top of SDH18-24 Azimuth 0, Dip 59 Drillhole SDH18-24 (154 m) Azimuth 0, Dip 59 6.5 17.25 10.75 Drilled downdip 1.06 Adit 5 East 18.4 27.2 8.8 Drilled downdip 1.13 Adit 5 East 40.05 55.2 15.15 Drilled downdip 0.61 Adit 5 East 77.25 84.35 7.1 Drilled downdip 0.52 Adit 5 East 116.55 121.25 4.7 Drilled downdip 1.13 Adit 5 East Drillhole SDH18-32 (244 m) Azimuth 200, Dip 60 37.1 41.0 3.9 Oblique to strike 1.68 Adit 5 East 38.7 41.0 2.3

2.47 Adit 5 East 51.2 66.45 15.25 Oblique to strike 0.99 Adit 5 East 85.5 87.5 2.0 Oblique to strike 1.82 Adit 5 East 91.85 94.95 3.1 Oblique to strike 1.1 Adit 5 East 124.0 126.25 2.25 Oblique to strike 0.56 Adit 5 West 132.1 134.0 1.9 1.0 0.95 Adit 5 West 141.5 152.4 10.9 6.2 1.43 Adit 5 West 159.05 160.15 1.1 0.6 4.34 Adit 5 West Drillhole SDH18-33 (277.4 m) Azimuth 185, Dip 50 33.3 35.0 1.7 1.5 0.78 Klyuchi West 77.6 81.4 3.8 3.4 1.28 Klyuchi West

118.8 121.1 2.3 2.1 2.05 Klyuchi West 133.0 135.95 2.95 2.6 0.63 Klyuchi West 147.15 153.6 6.45 5.8 1.43 Adit 5 East 147.15 147.9 0.75

8.2

206.6 209.1 2.5 2.25 1.12 Adit 5 East 227.1 234.45 7.35 6.65 0.95 Adit 5 East Drillhole SDH18-36 (139.1 m) Azimuth 230, Dip 60 10.35 14.1 3.75 1.9 0.81 Adit 5 East 115.95 119.55 3.6 1.8 0.93 Adit 5 East 123.5 129.35 5.85 2.9 0.63 Adit 5 East Drillhole SDH18-47 (132.1 m) Azimuth 180, Dip 50 9.1 14.5 5.4 4.9 2.65 Adit 5 East 22.3 23.2 0.9 0.8 2.3 Adit 5 East 27.6 39.2 11.6 10.5 0.78 Adit 5 East 61.8 64.8 3.3 3.0 1.0 Adit 5 East 122.85 128.35 5.5 5.0 0.8 Adit 5 East Drillhole SDH18-48 (244.3 m) Azimuth 230, Dip 50 5.4 22.6 16.8 13.4 1.02 Adit 5 West 29.2 40.45 11.25 9.0 1.12 Adit 5 West 63.5 67.2 3.7 2.3 2.36 Adit 5 West 97.05 98.15 1.1 0.8 3.55 Adit 5 West 119.4 122.3 2.9 2.3 1.54 Adit 5 West 136.25 138.5 2.25 1.8 1.11 Adit 5 West 169.7 171.05 1.35 1.1 8.5 Adit 5 West Drillhole SDH18-49 (200.7 m) Azimuth 231, Dip 50 17.7 36.0 18.3 14.7 1.34 Adit 5 West 46.7 49.7 3.0 2.4 3.07 Adit 5 West 47.6 48.6 1.0

7.95

53.0 74.8 21.8 17.4 0.91 Adit 5 West 87.1 90.7 3.6 2.9 0.87 Adit 5 West 96.5 107.15 10.65 8.4 0.95 Adit 5 West 100.35 103.35 3.0

1.95

113.85 117.5 3.65 2.9 0.67 Adit 5 West 199.6 200.7 1.1 0.8 2.96 Adit 5 West Drillhole SDH18-50 (213.5 m) Azimuth 230, Dip 50 118.5 122.55 4.05 2.9 1.07 Adit 5 West 125.45 140.75 15.3 11.8 0.93 Adit 5 West 144.75 151.8 7.05 5.5 0.67 Adit 5 West 170.0 188.6 18.6 13.2 0.74 Adit 5 West Drillhole SDH18-51 (153.65 m) Azimuth 90, Dip 60 6.85 11.75 5.9 4.7 0.54 Adit 5 West 26.2 41.25 15.05 12.0 0.62 Adit 5 West 80.85 82.95 2.1 1.65 0.79 Adit 5 West 115.65 118.35 2.7 2.16 0.62 Adit 5 West 124.5 126.0 1.5 1.2 8.53 Adit 5 West Drillhole SDH18-52 (150.4 m) Azimuth 40, Dip 50 11.9 13.9 2.0 1.6 0.78 Adit 5 West 32.65 42.05 9.4 7.5 1.19 Adit 5 West 45.6 52.45 6.85 5.5 2.0 Adit 5 West 57.55 60.95 3.4 2.7 0.76 Adit 5 West Drillhole SDH18-53 (138.25 m) Azimuth 120, Dip 50 2.65 20.5 17.85 13.6 0.9 Adit 5 East 33.9 35.6 1.7 1.3 1.15 Adit 5 East 39.35 43.85 4.5 3.2 1.16 Adit 5 East 55.25 58.35 3.1 2.35 0.85 Adit 5 East 63.6 64.75 1.15 0.8 3.44 Adit 5 East 130.65 131.45 0.8 0.55 1.54 Adit 5 East Drillhole SDH18-54 (199.65 m) Azimuth 120, Dip 50 41.5 48.05 6.55 5.2 0.74 Adit 5 East 51.65 58.05 6.4 5.1 1.32 Adit 5 East 67.85 69.6 1.75 1.3 1.12 Adit 5 East 74.1 79.6 5.5 4.3 0.84 Adit 5 East 91.0 94.6 3.6 2.7 1.38 Adit 5 East 98.7 105.4 6.7 5.3 1.28 Adit 5 East 111.05 116.5 5.45 4.3 0.83 Adit 5 East 131.0 137.25 6.25 5.0 0.74 Adit 5 East 166.0 173.1 7.1 5.4 0.86 Adit 5 East Drillhole SDH18-60 (200.6 m) Azimuth 350, Dip 49 57.8 61.95 4.15 2.1 0.6 Adit 5 East 82.1 95.4 13.3 6.5 1.03 Adit 5 East 140.3 143.9 3.6 1.8 1.29 Adit 5 East 158.65 161.6 2.95 1.5 0.55 Adit 5 East 172.85 174.95 2.1 1.1 1.2 Adit 5 East 193.9 196.3 2.4 1.2 0.96 Klyuchi West Drillhole SDH18-61 (100.2 m) Azimuth 310, Dip 50 5.5 12.95 7.45 4.5 1.21 Adit 5 East 39.25 40.35 1.1 0.65 1.37 Adit 5 East 61.2 68.35 7.15 4.2 0.48 Adit 5 East Trench STR18-23 (127.6 m) 13.3 26.2 12.9

1.32 Adit 5 West 31.3 36.7 5.4

1.54 Adit 5 West 56.2 58.2 2.0

0.76 Adit 5 West 88.0 90.0 2.0

0.68 Adit 5 West 94.0 117.0 23.0

1.6 Adit 5 East 121.2 126.5 5.3

4.01 Adit 5 East Trench STR18-24 (99 m) 9.5 21.0 11.5

6.49 Adit 5 West 24.7 28.0 3.3

1.12 Adit 5 West 40.0 51.0 11.0

1.32 Adit 5 West 66.0 80.0 14.0

1.42 Adit 5 West 91.7 95.0 4.3

0.62 Adit 5 West Trench STR18-25 (102 m) 0 25.8 25.8

1.42 Adit 5 East 43.5 50.5 7.0

0.74 Adit 5 East 54.3 57.5 3.2

0.74 Adit 5 East 75.0 77.0 2.0

0.72 Adit 5 East 81.0 83.0 2.0

0.79 Adit 5 East

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the project including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all trenches. Duplicate samples were inserted after every 20 samples. All standard samples were inserted once per 20 samples. Blanks were also inserted once per 20 samples and consisted of the previously assayed barren granitoid rocks.

Drill core samples were submitted directly to the SGS Vostok laboratories in Chita, Russia, which are independent from Orsu, for sample preparation and analysis. Analysis for Au is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption ("AA") finish and with a gravimetric finish for samples exceeding 10g/t Au. Results published are from the gravimetric finish if above 10g/t Au and from the AA finish if lower than 10g/t Au.

Qualified Person

This release and the technical data reported have been reviewed and approved by Alexander Yakubchuk, Director of Exploration of the Company, also a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

