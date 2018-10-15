Melkior - Maseres Outcrop Photographs

Timmins, October 15, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR) would like to provide the following update to the Maseres Project as there have been several requests for photographs of the area described in Melkiors News Release of October 5, 2018.
Interested parties are invited to go to http://www.melkior.com/Maseres/MineralizedOutcrop to view a set of photographs taken while prospecting and sampling between October 2 and 7, 2018. All of the photographs presented depict bedrock and all of the photographs are restricted to the area described in Melkiors News Release of October 5, 2018. The photographs are being released to substantiate and elaborate on statements made in Melkiors News Release of October 5, 2018.
No claim is made, implied or intended through the publishing of the photographs as to the economic value of any of the rocks depicted within the photographs. There is a considerable amount of geological information available within these photos, the viewer is invited to observe. Speculation on impending assays based on photographs is highly unrecommended. Melkior encourages the viewer to only use the visual aids provided to gain a better understanding of the geology of the area and in a general way the nature of mineralization that could be expected in such a setting. Eighty samples were submitted for analysis, work orders have already been generated, results will be presented in an expedited fashion on receipt.
Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
