Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2018 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its third quarter 2018 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on November 8, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter operating and financial results at 8:30 am EST on November 9, 2018.

Argonaut Gold Third Quarter Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q3 Conference Call Information

Toll Free (North America): 1-888-231-8191

International: 1-647-427-7450

Conference ID: 5897603

Webcast: www.argonautgold.com





Q3 Conference Call Replay:

Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-855-859-2056

International Replay Call: 1-416-849-0833

The conference call replay will be available from 11:30 am EST on November 9, 2018 until 11:59 pm EST on November 16, 2018.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production activities. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration stage projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.