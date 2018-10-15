Power Ore Announces Cobalt & Silver Results from Mann Mine's Stockpile Sampling Program

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2018 - Power Ore ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to announce its results from the stockpile sampling program conducted at the end of September. As part of its larger exploration program detailed in September 6th news release, the Company had located numerous stockpiles near the underground openings. Subsequetly, Power Ore planned a sampling program on these stockpiles to identify which ones contain mineralized material. A total of 10 samples were collected and assayed which yielded the following positive results:

Summary of sample results from stockpiles at Mann Mine. Table 1

Cobalt (%) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Sample # 1.39 >10,000 0.04 M95429 1.65 91 0.026 M95430 0.949 112 0.86 M95431 0.792 10 0.148 M95432 0.779 66 0.765 M95433 0.854 <3 0.002 M95434 5.72 403 0.005 M95435 0.842 81 <0.001 M95436 0.967 <3 0.097 M95437 0.927 17 0.368 M95440

Click for Link to Figure 1 Map with Stockpile Locations with Results from the Sampling

"We were pleased to see some significant assay results on the samples including one over 5% cobalt and two over 1%. While the focus for the Mann Mine is to extend the known in situ mineralization, we felt it was imperative to take a closer look at the various historical workings, including stockpiles and tailings, given the production was solely focused on high-grade silver and that cobalt was considered waste. The results of the sampling program confirms our hypothesis that there is potential for high grade cobalt in the stockpiles sitting at surface. Furthermore, we are also pleasantly surprised at the silver content in these stockpiles, with one sample assaying over 10,000 g/t silver," said Stephen Stewart, Power Ore's CEO.

About the Mann Mine

Please click on the links below to view:

Mann Mine Presentation – including plans, sections and proposed drill program

Mann Mine 3D Interpretation of Geology, Mineralized Zones and Mine Infrastructure

Mann Mine NI 43-101 Report

The Mann silver-cobalt mine property is located in the Milner township, in Ontario. The property covers 867 hectares, and is located west of Cobalt, Ontario, within the renowned Temiskaming silver area. The property contains 9 historic shafts and a ramp driven to the 210-foot level. Historically, the Mann Mine produced 330,000 ounces of silver prior to 1987.

Modern drilling on the Mann mine has confirmed the existence of high grade mineralization which is consistent with its historical production. Results are as follows:

Table 2: Summary of Mineralized intersections on the Mann Mine Property (see CRESO News Releases published on Sedar.ca on 1-12-2011, 14-12-2011 and 4-4-2012)











Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Co Grade (%) MN11-01 111.5 117.3 5.8 0.34%

including 112.9 114.3 1.4 1.12% MN11-03 11.0 11.4 0.4 0.20% Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag Grade (g/t) MN11-01 29.0 58.3 29.3 131

including 37.0 38.0 1.0 2,320

including 52.2 52.7 0.5 1,210 MN11-03 21.3 50.0 28.7 181

including 35.9 41.0 5.1 979

including 39.8 40.5 0.7 5,130 MN11-02 27.8 34.3 6.5 18

and 95.0 144.5 49.5 14

including 47.8 48.4 0.6 141 MN12-06 16.6 38.3 21.7 59

including 23.3 24.7 1.4 695

Historical work has confirmed that the silver mineralization at the Mann Mine property is typical of that found elsewhere in the Cobalt Mining district and occurs as native silver and arsenides and sulphides of silver, cobalt and copper in quartz calcite veins that are sub-vertical and either east-west or nearly north-south. The veins are typically quite narrow but may locally expand to several metres at the intersections of fault structures. This is apparently what happened on Zone D near Shaft #5.

QP Statement

PowerOre uses rigorous quality control for its analytical work including the insertion of standards and blanks in every batch of samples submitted to the laboratory and review of control sample results immediately upon receipt of results.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo, Director and Vice President Exploration for PowerOre Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

