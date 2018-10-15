International Samuel Exploration Corp. Completes 2018 Drilling on LGM Golden-Triangle Property

VANCOUVER, October 15, 2018 - International Samuel Exploration Corp. (TSX-V: ISS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at the Lucifer zone, on the LGM property in the prolific Golden Triangle has concluded for this season. A total of three (3) diamond drill holes were completed The core from all three drill holes is currently being split, logged in detail, and will be submitted for a comprehensive suite of assays. In addition to the completed drilling a significant anomaly discovered earlier this year has been sampled and these rock samples are currently in the laboratory for analysis.

This new "Colossus Zone", a 1,350-ha geophysical anomaly, is located in the northwest corner on the eastern side of our LGM Property. The Colossus Zone is coincident with two parallel trend areas of the 'Red line contact' that the Company identified earlier this season. The Colossus Zone is strategically located 5 km southeast of Golden Ridge's (GLDN) Hank Property with its announced discovery in August 2018. Pictures of the recent Colossus Zone work and area are available on the Company website at www.internationalsamuelexploration.com.

Conrad Swanson, Chairman of International Samuel, stated this season's extended good weather permitted the Company to complete this important drilling and sampling program. "We are extremely pleased to have had additional time to sample the new Colossus anomaly, once results have been received we will incorporate this large zone into our planning for 2019."

Our attention now will focus on our drill permitted 5,159 ha Williams Property in the Toodoogon trench area. The Williams Gold Property hosts two large targets: the mesothermal gold 'T-Bill' prospect; and the porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum 'GIC' prospect. The T-Bill prospect is a widespread alteration zone coincident with a large 1,200 m by 2,300 m gold in soil anomaly defined by gold values greater than 100 parts per billion (ppb). This prospect also contains gold-rich quartz veins, with locally visible gold. Historical drilling on a small segment of the anomaly (300 m by 300 m) intercepted 11 separate two-metre intervals with greater than 12 g/t gold. The best historical drill intersections included two metres of 24.8 g/t gold and two metres of 35.0 g/t gold. The mineralization occurs as multiple subparallel vein swarms that may have bulk mineable potential in addition to high-grade underground vein targets.

South of our Williams Gold Property, Hudbay/Amarc recently announced the commencement of an aggressive 1,000 m drill program near the Kemess mine (purchased by Centerra for $310 M in January 2018).

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by International Samuel Exploration Corp.'s Vice President of Exploration, of Derrick Strickland P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Golden Triangle continues to yield impressive results including GT Gold Corp. (10/10/2018) recent news release of 363 m of 1.02 g/t Au, 0.51% Cu, and 1.72 g/t Ag. The Golden Triangle region contains several known porphyry copper-gold deposits.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

