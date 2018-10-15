Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

New Conan showing  12.1 m @ 0.48% Cu & 3.12 g/t Ag in channel; in total 12 new mineralized zones discovered in summer 2018

14:26 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire
  • New Conan showing – 0.48% Cu and 3.12 g/t Ag over 12.1 m (channel sample)
  • The Conan zone is open in all the directions
  • Conan - Elementary, favorable horizon over 200 m in width
  • Irene Zone, 8 mineralized marble boulders between 0.38% and 1.85% Cu
  • Fall program will focus on trenches and channel sampling in the Hispana corridor and work in between the corridors

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2018 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce the assays from the surface summer exploration program of 2018. Grab samples, channel samples and boulder sampling from the Elementary zone, the newly discovered Conan zone and Irene from the Sherlock corridor and the Moli, Moli-West and N84 zones in the Nasigon corridor have all identified continuous favorable lithologies and several returned copper assays over 1%. Assays on drill holes from Nasigon and Sherlock area are still pending.

Location of new results from the summer 2018 exploration program


The Conan showing, located 300 meters to the south-west of the Elementary showing, returned a channel sample of 12.1 meters with 0.48% Cu and 3.12 g/t Ag. The Conan zone is open in all the directions. The Elementary showing returned eight (8) grab samples with grades between 0.19% and 1.41% Cu collected along the trench. The results are shown in Figure 1 and Table 1 in appendix. The presence of mineralized boulders with up to 2.34% Cu, mineralized marbles and calc-silicate units suggests a potential mineralized corridor of over 200 m in width in between the two showings. The mineralized zone is open in the NE-SW direction and at depth.

At the Irene zone (0.31% Cu over 45 m, see press release September 17, 2018), located 550 m north of Sherlock, eight (8) boulders of up to several meters in size returned grades between 0.13% and 1.85% Cu. This demonstrates the continuous presence on surface of the mineralized zone.

New assays from the Nasigon corridor confirmed the extension of the mineralized units to the Moli, Moli-west and N84 showings. The Moli and Moli-west trenches identified the same mineralized stratigraphic horizon over 125 meters while the N84 trench identified the same marble horizon as the N85 (Lac Michel) trench 230 m to the East (8.0 m @ 0.37% Cu and 3.25 g/t Ag in channel, see press release August 16, 2018). Several grab samples in those trenches returned assays of over 1% Cu.

“This summer program was an eye opener in terms of the scale and the potential of the mineralized system. We can no longer overlook the lithologies that were previously considered non fertile. We started the summer focusing on a constrained fertile lithological zone but as we stepped out we discovered new zones. A total of 12 zones were discovered which resulted in a reinterpretation of the historical geological works and new geophysical surveys that are now pointing us to even more new zones. Hispana remains the only corridor that did not see significant work since the discovery of several mineralized showings over 100 meters that correspond to geochemical and geophysical anomalies. That work will begin this week and will continue until snow fall.” comments Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Kintavar.

Figure 1 : Location of new results from the summer 2018 exploration program is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43504ec6-49a8-4fb2-a98e-ec8cc3eb637a

The full figure and images of the trenches can be downloaded here.

The table with new assays can be downloaded here or viewed at the end of the press release.

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d’Or. The pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for copper assays (CU-ICP61). silver assays (AG-ICP61) or a multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) and spectroscopy (ICP-AES/MS). Samples with assays higher than 10.000 ppm Cu were reanalyzed by atomic absorption (CU-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

The Corporation would like to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation to initiate its market making service to provide market making services to the Corporation in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

Mackie will trade shares of Kintavar on the TSX Venture for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Kintavar's common shares. The agreement between Mackie and the Corporation can be terminated by either party with a written notice of 30 days and the Corporation has agreed to pay Mackie $5,000 per month for the first 6 months and $3,500 per month there after, payable quarterly in advance. The Corporation and Mackie act at arm's length, but Mackie may provide investment banking services to Kintavar and Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Kintavar. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Corporation’s common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Mackie and the Corporation and Mackie will not receive any shares or options from the Corporation as compensation for services it will render.

About the Mitchi Property

The Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) is located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type deposit (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold ore (IOCG) and skarn type deposits in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

For further information contact:
Kiril Mugerman,
President and CEO
Telephone: +1 450 641 5119 #5653
Email: kmugerman@kintavar.com
Web: www.kintavar.com

Forward looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” “target” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including additional closings of the private placement referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.


Sherlock Corridor
Trench / Area SAMPLE UTM Nad83 Z18 Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Lithologies Type / lenght
X Y
CONAN X379740 483056 5255525 0,88 6,5 CaSi unit Grabs
X379741 483057 5255525 0,51 4,6 Qz vein
X379742 483058 5255525 0,58 4,7 CaSi unit
X379743 483060 5255522 0,84 7,2 Marble
X379744 483060 5255522 0,52 4,0 CaSi unit
X379745 483063 5255519 3,37 26,6 CaSi unit
X379746 483065 5255518 1,89 20,7 Marble
X379747 483058 5255526 0,41 3,5 CaSi unit
X379657 483056 5255526 0,18 1,2 CaSi unit Ch. 1m 12,1m @ 0,48% Cu et 3,12 gt Ag
X379658 483057 5255525 0,18 1,5 Marble Ch.1m
X379659 483057 5255525 0,35 2,4 Marble Ch.1,05m
X379660 483058 5255524 0,35 2,5 CaSi unit Ch.1,05m
X379661 483058 5255523 0,52 3,4 Marble Ch.1m
X379662 483059 5255523 0,75 5,6 Marble Ch.1m
X379663 483059 5255522 0,59 3,8 Marble Ch.1,05
X379664 483060 5255521 0,35 2,2 Marble Ch.1m
X379665 483061 5255522 0,50 3,0 Marble Ch.1m
X379666 483062 5255521 0,74 4,4 Marble Ch.1m
X379667 483063 5255520 0,47 2,9 Marble Ch.1,05
X379668 483063 5255520 0,78 4,7 Marble Ch.0,9m
Elementary x379832 483423 5255611 0,32 7,4 CaSi unit Grabs
x379843 483384 5255615 1,35 12,6 CaSi unit
x379833 483399 5255609 0,22 4,2 CaSi unit
x379834 483396 5255611 0,65 9,3 CaSi unit
x379835 483394 5255610 0,13 2,6 CaSi unit
x379836 483392 5255611 0,71 13,2 Orthogneiss
x379841 483376 5255617 1,41 15,6 CaSi unit
x379842 483386 5255610 0,19 3,2 CaSi unit
Blocs Elementary x379751 483361 5255562 1,80 14,8 Marble Blocs
x379752 483361 5255562 0,35 2,7 CaSi unit
x379753 483354 5255370 1,62 14,5 Marble
X379515 483354 5255622 2,10 16,9 Marble
x379517 483362 5255557 2,34 18,5 Marble
x379516 483363 5255550 1,83 14,2 CaSi unit
x379522 483417 5255687 0,57 4,2 CaSi unit
x379546 483381 5254002 0,13 0,0 CaSi unit
Blocs Irene R127885 483183 5253389 0,69 3,9 CaSi unit Blocs
R127886 483187 5253386 0,89 6,2 CaSi unit
R127887 483259 5253355 0,91 5,8 Marble
R127892 483256 5253366 0,38 5,8 Marble
R127894 483268 5253359 0,96 8,8 Marble
R127896 483277 5253365 0,13 1,8 CaSi unit
R127897 483318 5253327 1,23 7,8 Marble
Y371559 483286 5253348 1,85 22,8 CaSi unit
Y371560 483286 5253348 0,55 6,1 Marble
Nasigon Corridor
MOLI S743037 491285 5264384 0,60 5,3 CaSi unit Grabs
X379368 491272 5264377 1,34 13,0 Marble
S743038 491280 5264381 0,95 7,6 CaSi unit
S743040 491273 5264378 0,60 5,1 Marble
S743041 491276 5264380 0,16 3,3 CaSi unit
S743042 491268 5264375 1,07 7,6 Marble
S743043 491266 5264374 1,46 13,7 CaSi unit
S743044 491265 5264373 1,10 8,3 CaSi unit
S743045 491277 5264384 0,54 2,5 Paragneiss
MOLI-W Y366013 491153 5264309 1,48 17,0 CaSi unit Grabs
Y366014 491154 5264310 0,19 1,6 CaSi unit
Y366015 491149 5264310 0,71 15,0 CaSi unit
Y366017 491149 5264315 0,12 1,3 CaSi unit
Y366018 491124 5264344 1,50 26,5 CaSi unit
Y366019 491125 5264347 0,13 1,3 CaSi unit
N84 Y366010 491773 5264788 2,07 23,2 CaSi unit Grabs
Y366011 491770 5264787 1,31 17,2 CaSi unit
Y366005 491784 5264791 0,11 4,1 Granite
Y366006 491780 5264794 0,54 4,9 CaSi unit
Y366007 491776 5264792 0,81 6,5 CaSi unit
Y366008 491771 5264789 1,27 13,0 CaSi unit
Y366009 491770 5264786 0,54 5,4 CaSi unit

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.kintavar.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap