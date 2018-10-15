New Conan showing  12.1 m @ 0.48% Cu & 3.12 g/t Ag in channel; in total 12 new mineralized zones discovered in summer 2018

New Conan showing – 0.48% Cu and 3.12 g/t Ag over 12.1 m (channel sample)

The Conan zone is open in all the directions

Conan - Elementary, favorable horizon over 200 m in width

Irene Zone, 8 mineralized marble boulders between 0.38% and 1.85% Cu

Fall program will focus on trenches and channel sampling in the Hispana corridor and work in between the corridors

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2018 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce the assays from the surface summer exploration program of 2018. Grab samples, channel samples and boulder sampling from the Elementary zone, the newly discovered Conan zone and Irene from the Sherlock corridor and the Moli, Moli-West and N84 zones in the Nasigon corridor have all identified continuous favorable lithologies and several returned copper assays over 1%. Assays on drill holes from Nasigon and Sherlock area are still pending.

Location of new results from the summer 2018 exploration program





The Conan showing, located 300 meters to the south-west of the Elementary showing, returned a channel sample of 12.1 meters with 0.48% Cu and 3.12 g/t Ag. The Conan zone is open in all the directions. The Elementary showing returned eight (8) grab samples with grades between 0.19% and 1.41% Cu collected along the trench. The results are shown in Figure 1 and Table 1 in appendix. The presence of mineralized boulders with up to 2.34% Cu, mineralized marbles and calc-silicate units suggests a potential mineralized corridor of over 200 m in width in between the two showings. The mineralized zone is open in the NE-SW direction and at depth.

At the Irene zone (0.31% Cu over 45 m, see press release September 17, 2018), located 550 m north of Sherlock, eight (8) boulders of up to several meters in size returned grades between 0.13% and 1.85% Cu. This demonstrates the continuous presence on surface of the mineralized zone.

New assays from the Nasigon corridor confirmed the extension of the mineralized units to the Moli, Moli-west and N84 showings. The Moli and Moli-west trenches identified the same mineralized stratigraphic horizon over 125 meters while the N84 trench identified the same marble horizon as the N85 (Lac Michel) trench 230 m to the East (8.0 m @ 0.37% Cu and 3.25 g/t Ag in channel, see press release August 16, 2018). Several grab samples in those trenches returned assays of over 1% Cu.

“This summer program was an eye opener in terms of the scale and the potential of the mineralized system. We can no longer overlook the lithologies that were previously considered non fertile. We started the summer focusing on a constrained fertile lithological zone but as we stepped out we discovered new zones. A total of 12 zones were discovered which resulted in a reinterpretation of the historical geological works and new geophysical surveys that are now pointing us to even more new zones. Hispana remains the only corridor that did not see significant work since the discovery of several mineralized showings over 100 meters that correspond to geochemical and geophysical anomalies. That work will begin this week and will continue until snow fall.” comments Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Kintavar.

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d’Or. The pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for copper assays (CU-ICP61). silver assays (AG-ICP61) or a multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) and spectroscopy (ICP-AES/MS). Samples with assays higher than 10.000 ppm Cu were reanalyzed by atomic absorption (CU-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

The Corporation would like to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation to initiate its market making service to provide market making services to the Corporation in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

Mackie will trade shares of Kintavar on the TSX Venture for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Kintavar's common shares. The agreement between Mackie and the Corporation can be terminated by either party with a written notice of 30 days and the Corporation has agreed to pay Mackie $5,000 per month for the first 6 months and $3,500 per month there after, payable quarterly in advance. The Corporation and Mackie act at arm's length, but Mackie may provide investment banking services to Kintavar and Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Kintavar. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Corporation’s common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Mackie and the Corporation and Mackie will not receive any shares or options from the Corporation as compensation for services it will render.

About the Mitchi Property

The Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) is located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type deposit (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold ore (IOCG) and skarn type deposits in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

