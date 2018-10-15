Select Sands Announces Temporary Furlough at Sandtown

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2018 - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNS | OTCQX: SLSDF) announced today that it has placed 26 employees at its Arkansas operations on temporary furlough until further notice. This necessary step results from the current industry-wide market disruption, which has impacted demand for Select Sands' Northern White frac sand. Shipments and limited production continue, while the Company continues to pursue additional opportunities.



Zig Vitols, President and CEO, states, “The recent disruption in the industry has required us to take these necessary steps to manage our business successfully while minimizing the impact to resume improvements when frac sand demand strengthens. We have been proud employers of a qualified workforce in our area and look forward to bringing our full team back on board as soon as possible.”

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company which owns a number of properties in Arkansas and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands’ goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands’ Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

