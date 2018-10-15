Amex Starts Follow-Up Drilling on the Eastern Gold Zone at Perron

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2018 - Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex or the Company”) (AMX: TSX-V) announces the commencement of its drill program on the newly discovered Eastern Gold Zone (EGZ) (see PR2018-03-02). The program incorporates results of the integration and interpretation of the recent 'orevision' ground geophysical survey executed by Abitibi Geophysics (see PR2018-08-05).



Proposed drilling target 2018-2019





The new drilling program consist of 18 diamond drill holes (DDH) totalling 6,171 meters that is designed to primarily test the lateral and depth extensions of the known EGZ. In addition, the program will test the continuity between the mineralized intersections of previous drill holes that intersected the EGZ (i.e. infill drilling). The planned intersection spacing, if successful, should enable us to establish a first estimate of a potential resource calculation of this Zone.

In order to achieve these objectives, the drilling program has been planned in order of priority. Therefore, priority 1 holes, 9 holes totalling a planned 2,617 meters drill program, will focus on the immediate vicinity of hole PE-2017-03 where values of up to 7.89 g/t Au over 7.5 meters have been intersected (see PR2018-03-02). This Phase 1 of drilling will start before the end of October 2018.

Priority 2 holes consist of 5 holes totalling 1,485 meters of drilling. The main objective is to verify the Eastern lateral potential extension of the EGZ. Finally, Priority 3 holes will test the extension at depths of more than about 300 meters. For this objective, 4 holes are planned for a total of 2,069 meters of drilling.

"This very promising follow-up drilling campaign on the EGZ of the Amex 100% owned Perron Property will be of the utmost importance for the future development of this property as well as for the Company. Our previous drilling on the EGZ target was a complete success and I am very confident about our ability to deliver results given the amount of data and planning that has gone into this drill program," said Jacques Trottier, PhD Amex's Executive Chairman.

Stéphane Faure, Geo, PhD of InnovExplo, a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101, designed the current drilling program and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

