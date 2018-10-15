Fairmont Actively Assessing Options to Restructure Debt

Vancouver, October 15, 2018 - Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSXV: FMR) ("Fairmont" or the "Company") announces that it is actively assessing its options to restructure its debt. The Company has resumed talks with several major creditors, including to settle the judgment against the Company in the amount of €575,000, by issuing common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a substantial discount to the current trading price of the Common Shares (the "Proposed Debt Settlements"). While the Company has not entered into any formal agreements with its creditors at this time, certain creditors have indicated that they would be willing to settle their debt in exchange for Common Shares issued at a deemed price of between $0.02 and $0.04.

If the Company is able to successfully negotiate the Proposed Debt Settlements, then the transactions would close after the Company is delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on October 26, 2018. The policies of the TSXV prohibit the Company from issuing Common Shares at such a substantial discount to their trading price; however, the Company's management and board of directors considers the proposed share prices to be reasonable in view of the Company's current financial position and the Company's inability to restructure its debt via traditional refinancing methods.

