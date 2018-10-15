Beaufield Obtains Final Court Order for Arrangement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







MONTREAL and TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2018 - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) ("Osisko") and Beaufield Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BFD) ("Beaufield") are pleased to announce that, earlier today, Beaufield obtained the final order of the Superior Court of Québec for the proposed Arrangement (as defined herein) with Osisko.

Assuming that all conditions precedent are satisfied or waived, Osisko and Beaufield currently anticipate the closing of the Arrangement to occur on October 19, 2018.

The Arrangement

On August 14, 2018, Osisko and Beaufield entered into a definitive arrangement agreement, whereby, subject to the terms and conditions of the arrangement agreement, Osisko will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Beaufield, which it does not already own, pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"). In addition, pursuant to the Arrangement, all of the outstanding options to acquire shares of Beaufield and all of the outstanding warrants exercisable into shares of Beaufield, to the extent they have not been exercised prior to the effective time of the Arrangement, will be exchanged for such number of options or warrants, as the case may be, to acquire shares of Osisko.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, shareholders of Beaufield (other than Osisko and any shareholders of Beaufield validly exercising dissent rights, if any) will be entitled to receive 0.0482 of a share of Osisko in exchange for each share of Beaufield held immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement.

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the management information circular of Beaufield dated September 11, 2018, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Beaufield's issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Québec and Ontario.

For further information about Osisko please contact:

John Burzynski

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 363-8653

About Beaufield Resources Inc.

Beaufield is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Québec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website at www.beaufield.com to view the Beaufield's properties in Urban, Eléonore-Opinaca, Tortigny, Hemlo and Launay.

For further information about Beaufield please contact:

Vatché Tchakmakian

Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (514) 842-3443

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.