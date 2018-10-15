Harte Gold Announces First Gold Pour and Provides Project Update

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2018 - HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to announce it has achieved first gold pour at its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in Ontario.



Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO, commented “With this achievement we have advanced from permitting the Project to gold production in under four weeks, a significant accomplishment. Plant startup continues to run smoothly with no material issues reported.”

Mill Commissioning

The mill has been stabilized and gold is being recovered on site by gravity processing. A flotation concentrate is being produced that will be transported off-site for processing.

Underground Mining

The company has restarted ore production from underground, which will add to the surface stockpile. Underground development continues, advancing on average 8.2 metres per day, exceeding budgeted development. Five levels have been opened at the Sugar Zone south ramp, representing approximately six months of ore, which are now ready for longhole mining.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold is Ontario’s newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone mine in White River Ontario. Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t for 714,200 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t for 760,800 ounces contained gold. The Company is currently completing a 100,000 metre drill program on near mine and exploration targets, which will be incorporated in an updated NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and mine plan targeted for Q1 2019. Exploration on the Sugar Zone property includes 83,850 hectares encompassing a significant greenstone belt.

QA/QC Statement

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the Company’s core facilities in White River, ON, for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. Robert Kusins, P. Geo., Harte Gold’s Senior Mineral Resource geologist, is the Company’s Qualified Person and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

