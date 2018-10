Getty Copper Inc. Cancels Special Meeting

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2018 - John Lepinski, CEO and Managing Director of Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company" TSXV:GTC) announces that Dennis Milburn, Donald Willoughby and Edward Robinson have resigned as Directors of the Company effective October 2, 2018 and therefore the special shareholders' meeting requisitioned by John Lepinski under Section 143(1) of the Canada Business Corporations Act, as announced in the Company's news release issued July 17, 2018, has been cancelled.

Getty Copper Inc.

John Lepinski

Managing Director

SOURCE Getty Copper Inc.