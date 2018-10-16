General Moly Drilling Intersects Significant High-Grade Zinc, Copper, and Silver Mineralization at Mt. Hope Area â Consistent with Historical Results

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2018 / General Moly Inc.. (the "Company") (NYSE American and TSX: GMO), the only western exchange listed, pure-play molybdenum mineral development company, reports that its ongoing exploration drilling intercepted significant high-grade, shallow intervals of zinc mineralization and confirmed the presence of a high-grade copper and silver mineral target at depth at the Mt. Hope skarn area, southeast of the molybdenum deposit.

Drill results for the first five assayed holes of an 11-hole program intersected significant intervals of high-grade, sulfide zinc mineralization close to the surface, suggesting the potential for open pit recovery. Completed drill assay results for holes MH-250 through MH-253 are reported in the Appendix 1 table, including these highlights below:

MH-250 intersected 4.5 feet of 1.48% copper, 3.47 troy ounce per short ton ("opt") silver and 3.22% zinc from a depth of 742 feet

MH-251 intersected

50 feet of 8.72% zinc, starting from a depth of 76 feet, including 20 feet of 13% zinc from a depth of 86 feet 20 feet of 2.9% copper and 6.57 opt silver from a depth of 571 feet, including 10 feet of 4.54% copper and 10.37 opt silver from a depth of 571 feet

MH-252 intersected

112 feet of high-grade zinc mineralization from a depth of 101 feet, including 30 feet of 3.93% zinc and 0.7 opt silver from a depth of 101 feet 24 feet of 3.05% zinc from a depth of 146 feet 5 feet of 8.42% zinc and 0.76 opt silver from a depth of 186 feet 53 feet of 7.24% zinc from a depth of 215 feet

MH-253 intersected

45 feet of 4.61% zinc from depth of 76 feet 23 feet of 2.53% zinc from a depth of 278 feet 19.5 feet of 0.73% copper and 1.92 opt silver from a depth of 526 feet 80 feet of 0.58% copper and 2.14% opt silver from a depth of 556 feet, including 5 feet of 3.81% copper and 20.12 opt silver from a depth 596 feet 6 feet of 2.75% copper and 2.64 opt silver from a depth of 1,158 feet



All holes presented in this news release were angle holes and reported intervals may not represent true width. The completed holes total 5,269 feet drilled. Please refer to the drill hole location map in Appendix 1 and the drill results in Appendix 2.

As previously reported in the Company's September 4, 2018 news release, hole MH-249 encountered consistent zinc mineralized intercepts (+3.5% zinc) from approximately 4 feet from the surface to a depth of 155 feet, including a 74.5‑foot interval with an average of 13.08% zinc beginning at 80.5 feet from surface. Hole MH-249 encountered an unmapped underground working and was terminated at approximately 155 feet from surface. The September release also included initial partial results from MH-250 to approximately 600 feet of hole depth.

Bruce D. Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of General Moly, said, "We are generating great drill results, with every hole drilled so far in this skarn exploration program intersecting high-grade, shallow, sulfide zinc mineralization, indicating substantial thickness and zinc grades ranging from 2.5% to over 13%. We are encouraged by our initial analysis of these 2018 drill assay results combined with the historical drill results (described below) indicating potential for a surface mining operation in the area adjacent to the Mt. Hope molybdenum deposit. This type of satellite mine has the potential to complement the future development of the Mt. Hope molybdenum deposit."

High-Grade Copper and Silver Target

As the Company reported in earlier news releases in 2018, the Company identified a high-grade copper-silver target (Cu-Ag Target) from historical drill results for 7 holes that encountered 13 intervals of greater than 5 feet with copper grades of 1% to 6.3% and silver grades of 3.7 to 15.7 opt.

Holes MH-251 and MH-253 intercepted this Cu-Ag Target, confirming and extending the known high-grade mineralization. Hole MH-251 intersected 10 feet of 4.54% copper and 10.37 opt silver within an interval of 20 feet of 2.9% copper and 6.57 opt silver from a depth of 571 feet.

Assay results from hole MH-253 indicated a broad copper-silver mineralized zone of 80 feet from a hole depth of 556 feet at an average grade of 0.58% copper and 2.14 opt silver. Within this broad zone, hole MH-253 hit 5 feet of 3.81% copper and 20.12 opt silver from a depth of 596 feet.

In addition, just above this broad zone at depth, hole MH-253 also intercepted 19.5 feet of 0.73% copper and 1.93 opt silver from a depth of 526 feet.

Commenting on the copper-silver drill intercepts, Mr. Hansen said, "We are pleased to continue to see expanded and continuous high-grade copper-silver mineralization at depths of 550-plus feet as a high-grade underground target opportunity. Furthermore, the broad zone of mineralization identified in hole MH-253, if extended by further drilling, could point to a potential deeper and larger open-pit concept that extracts both the upper horizon zinc and lower zone of copper and silver."

Dr. Mark Osterberg, Principal Consulting Geologist of Mine Mappers, LLC, who is supporting General Moly in the exploration program, commented, "The drill results reported to date substantiate and confirm the existence of significant, high-grade copper, silver and zinc-bearing skarn replacement deposits within a large, robust, and hydrothermal alteration mineralization complex. The spatial distribution of deeper, peripheral copper-bearing skarns and shallower, distal zinc skarns is commonly found within hydrothermal systems typically associated with porphyry stockwork."

The assay results were prepared by ALS Limited and included certified reference standards, field duplicates, and blanks. All quality assurance controls were of customary accuracy and precision.

Additional Historical Analysis

Following an internal review of historical drill data, the Company has compiled the drill results and associated assays from 26 historical holes with zinc intercepts greater than 2%. Some of the older historical holes would require further review to determine which holes might comply with the Canada National Instrument 43-101 standards and in the future potentially be used for a mineral resource estimate. However, the historical data provide geologic insight to enable future drill targeting. Please see the Historical Drill Results table in Appendix 3.

The most notable significant intercepts include:

U.S. Bureau of Mines' ("USBM") hole E drilled in the 1940s showed

29 feet of 9.41% zinc and 2.97 opt silver at a depth of 202 feet 24 feet of 12.03% zinc and 0.37 opt silver at depth of 250 feet

USBM hole Q also drilled in the 1940s showed

121 feet of 4.38% zinc at a depth of 80 feet

Phillips' hole PMH-10 intercepted

65 feet of 3.89% zinc at a depth of 435 feet

Phillips' hole UPMH-2, drilled from underground, cut

31 feet of 17.09% zinc and 0.24 opt silver at an elevation of 6,556 feet (which is approximately 244 feet below the surface)

Exxon's hole EMH-144 intersected multiple high grade zones including

30 feet of 6.42% zinc at a depth of 128 feet 20 feet of 4.01% zinc at a depth of 167 feet 54 feet of 15.52% zinc at a depth of 217 feet 91 feet of 3.70% zinc at a depth of 423 feet.

General Moly's predecessor company drilled hole IGM-168 that intersected

59 feet of 3.67% zinc and 1.41 opt silver at a depth of 317 feet

General Moly's hole MH-172, which was drilled in 2007 and is approximately 600 feet southeast of the hole MH‑253, intersected

55 feet of 4.56% zinc and 7.09 opt silver at a depth of 130 feet 20 feet of 0.64% zinc and 10.65 opt silver at a depth of 185 feet



2018 Exploration Program Outlook and Goal

These historical intercepts were the foundation for the 2018 skarn exploration program. The drill results to date are positive in confirming the scope and continuity of the near-surface and high-grade zinc mineralized horizon.

Hole MH-254 was drilled vertically off the same drilling platform as MH-253. Assays are pending.

The next planned hole MH-255 will be focused on the high chargeability target, which could correlate with copper mineralization, to the northeast of the drill collar of hole MH-254, while MH-256 will target the high resistivity target, which could correlate with zinc. Both MH-255 and MH-256 are shown on the Drill Hole Location Map and Induced Polarization cross-section, shown in Appendix 1 and 2.

The Company intends to adjust the location and direction of the remaining drill holes in the ongoing drilling program based on the results. This will advance the project towards the goal of completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2019, if warranted.

General Moly holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope molybdenum project and continues to present these promising findings to POS-Minerals Corporation, its 20% joint venture partner. The joint venture partners continue to discuss value-sharing investment options associated with the zinc, copper, and silver exploration. All of the exploration costs to date as well as the above mentioned first phase drilling program continue to be incurred solely by General Moly. Any mining operation to exploit economic mineralization will require the approval of POS-Minerals.

About General Moly

General Moly is a U.S.-based, molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American, recently known as the NYSE MKT and former American Stock Exchange, and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. The Company's primary asset, an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope Project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world's largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with the Company's wholly-owned Liberty Project, a molybdenum and copper property also located in central Nevada, General Moly's goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer in the world.

Molybdenum is a metallic element used primarily as an alloy agent in steel manufacturing. When added to steel, molybdenum enhances steel strength, resistance to corrosion and extreme temperature performance. In the chemical and petrochemical industries, molybdenum is used in catalysts, especially for cleaner burning fuels by removing sulfur from liquid fuels, and in corrosion inhibitors, high performance lubricants, and polymers.

Qualified Person's Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed by Mark W. Osterberg, Principal Consulting Geologist of Mine Mappers, LLC. Dr. Osterberg is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. He is a Professional Geologist, with master's and doctorate degrees in geology. Dr. Osterberg has extensive minerals industry experience that is relevant to the evaluation of the style and nature of mineralization described above.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected, or implied by the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to metals price and production volatility, global economic conditions, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, exploration risks and results, political, operational and project development risks, including the Company's ability to obtain a re-grant of its water permits and Record of Decision, ability to maintain required federal and state permits to continue construction, and commence production of molybdenum, copper, silver, lead or zinc, ability to identify any economic mineral reserves of copper, silver, lead or zinc; ability of the Company to obtain approval of its joint venture partner at the Mt. Hope Project in order to mine for copper, silver, lead or zinc, ability to raise required project financing or funding to pursue an exploration program related to potential copper, silver lead or zinc deposits at Mt. Hope, ability to respond to adverse governmental regulation and judicial outcomes, and ability to maintain and /or adjust estimates related to cost of production, capital, operating and exploration expenditures. For a detailed discussion of risks and other factors that may impact these forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors and other discussion contained in the Company's quarterly and annual periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, on file with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Appendix 1: Drill Hole Location Map

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/525386/General%20Moly%201%2010.15.jpg

Appendix 2: Induced Polarization Cross Section Showing Copper Intercepts for MH-251 andMH-253, and Next Holes MH-255 and MH-256 (Looking Northwest)

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/525386/General%20Moly%202%2010.15.jpg

Appendix 3: 2018 Skarn Exploration Program, MH250-251, Mt. Hope Southeast Area

From To Interval Copper Lead Zinc Silver Hole (ft) (ft) (ft) (%) (%) (%) (opt) MH-250 2.0 89.5 87.5 0.14 0.01 7.05 0.45 MH-250 89.5 92.0 2.5 0.17 0 15.25 0.26 MH-250 107.0 122.0 15.0 0.02 0 8.69 0.05 MH-250 140.0 210.0 70.0 0.00 0.01 1.68 0.05 MH-250 220.5 317.0 96.5 0.01 0 1.16 0.03 MH-250 459.0 462.0 3.0 0.59 0.01 0.08 1.55 MH-250 480.5 487.0 6.5 0.99 0.01 0.13 2.80 MH-250 507.0 522.0 15.0 0.62 0.01 0.08 1.65 MH-250 581.8 592.0 10.2 0.65 0 0.07 1.62 MH-250 742.0 746.5 4.5 1.48 0.04 3.22 3.47 MH-251 76.0 126.0 50.0 0.04 0.01 8.72 0.13 MH-251 86.0 105.8 19.8 0.04 0.01 13.04 0.17 MH-251 166.0 171.0 5.0 0.02 0.01 13.30 0.20 MH-251 181.0 186.0 5.0 0.01 0.01 4.52 0.09 MH-251 426.0 465.7 39.7 0.32 0 0.04 0.77 MH-251 426.0 451.0 25.0 0.42 0 0.05 1.02 MH-251 566.0 571.0 5.0 0.53 0.01 0.07 1.43 MH-251 571.0 591.0 20.0 2.90 0 0.19 6.57 including MH-251 571.0 581.0 10.0 4.54 0 0.29 10.37 MH-252 101.0 131.0 30.0 0.01 0.06 3.93 0.70 MH-252 146.0 170.0 24.0 0.00 0.01 3.05 0.12 MH-252 186.0 191.0 5.0 0.01 0.03 8.42 0.76 MH-252 215.4 268.0 52.6 0.01 0 7.24 0.08 MH-252 287.5 316.0 28.5 0.02 0.01 1.99 0.18 MH-252 353.0 361.0 8.0 0.01 0 1.25 0.03 MH-252 401.0 406.0 5.0 0.04 0 2.19 0.09 MH-252 414.0 431.0 17.0 0.03 0.01 1.86 0.09 MH-252 451.0 456.0 5.0 0.14 0.01 1.49 0.35 MH-252 470.6 481.0 10.4 0.18 0 1.41 0.31 MH-252 485.0 491.0 6.0 0.06 0.14 1.83 0.69 MH-252 561.0 576.0 15.0 0.03 0 1.59 0.18 MH-252 795.0 798.0 3.0 0.27 0.01 3.80 0.70 From To Interval Copper Lead Zinc Silver Hole (ft) (ft) (ft) (%) (%) (%) (opt) MH-253 76.0 121.0 45.0 0.01 0 4.61 0.07 MH-253 278.0 301.0 23.0 0.05 0 2.53 0.12 MH-253 526.0 545.5 19.5 0.73 0 1.09 1.92 MH-253 556.0 636.0 80.0 0.58 0.03 0.07 2.14 MH-253 1001.0 1030.0 29.0 0.34 0 0.13 0.64 MH-253 1109.4 1115.0 5.6 1.41 0 0.11 2.07 MH-253 1154.5 1158.0 3.5 0.25 0 0.03 0.23 MH-253 1158.0 1164.0 6.0 2.75 0 0.06 2.64



Appendix 4: Historical (Previously Unreported) Drill Results by Various Companies, Mt. Hope Southeast Area

From To Interval Zinc Silver Midpoint Company Hole (ft) (ft) (ft) (%) (opt) Elevation USBM B 105 116 11 4.72 * 6,834 USBM C 108 122 14 2.43 * 6,736 USBM C 196 202 6 5.25 * 6,673 USBM C 232 235 3 5.1 * 6,647 USBM C 271 283 12 10.75 1.31 6,615 USBM C 339 344 5 5.65 0.68 6,567 USBM C 374 385 11 4.2 0.15 6,539 USBM C 391 395 4 18.4 0.25 6,529 USBM D 107 133 26 2.61 0.46 6,706 USBM D 210 221 11 13.94 0.55 6,630 USBM D 256 265 9 3.39 1.53 6,595 USBM D 278 287 9 7.58 * 6,578 USBM E 92 100 8 3.25 0.58 6,725 USBM E 181 191 10 5.95 0.63 6,654 USBM E 202 231 29 9.41 2.97 6,630 USBM E 250 274 24 12.03 0.37 6,594 USBM F 95 110 15 4.27 0 6,733 USBM F 125 160 35 2.82 0 6,701 USBM F 190 206 16 5.76 0 6,657 USBM H 179 182 3 34.9 2.25 6,664 USBM K 138 147 9 3.22 0 6,767 USBM K 169 204 35 5.41 1.9 6,739 USBM M 148 163 15 4.29 0 6,732 USBM Q 80 201 121 4.38 0.04 6,745 USBM Q 218 228 10 4.4 0 6,677 Phillips PMH-05 170 187 17 3.41 0 6,682 Phillips PMH-05 240 260 20 4.3 * 6,610 Phillips PMH-05 290 305 15 5.58 * 6,563 Phillips PMH-05 315 335 20 4.24 * 6,535 Phillips PMH-09 241 253 12 11.5 * 6,613 Phillips PMH-09 317 323 6 5.35 * 6,540 From To Interval Zinc Silver Midpoint Company Hole (ft) (ft) (ft) (%) (opt) Elevation Phillips PMH-10 285 295 10 3.55 * 6,619 Phillips PMH-10 363 366 3 10.5 * 6,544 Phillips PMH-10 435 500 65 3.89 * 6,441 Phillips UPMH-2 76.5 107 31 17.09 0.24 6,721 Asarco A-2 140 150 10 2.06 * 6,656 Exxon EMH-005 110 130 20 3.49 0.07 7,056 Exxon EMH-005 140 150 10 2.79 0.067 7,031 Exxon EMH-040 79 157 79 1.45 0.04 7,156 Exxon EMH-048 335 344 10 2.41 0.06 6,935 Exxon EMH-099 270 280 10 2.36 0.09 7,191 Exxon EMH-099 310 320 10 5.85 0.2 7,151 Exxon EMH-144 128 157 30 6.42 0.07 6,802 Exxon EMH-144 167 187 20 4.01 0.06 6,767 Exxon EMH-144 217 270 54 15.52 0.3 6,701 Exxon EMH-144 423 514 91 3.7 0.2 6,476 IGMI IGM-163 147 167 20 5.68 1.09 6,807 IGMI IGM-163 177 187 10 3.9 0.02 6,786 IGMI IGM-163 227 252 25 2.86 0.34 6,736 IGMI IGM-164 202 222 20 2.83 1.87 6,744 IGMI IGM-164 412 452 40 3.04 0.13 6,537 IGMI IGM-166 396 406 11 11.9 1.81 6,650 IGMI IGM-166 411 431 20 3.5 1.75 6,635 IGMI IGM-167 157 192 35 4.22 0.2 6,779 IGMI IGM-167 212 227 15 7.8 0.13 6,737 IGMI IGM-167 267 282 15 5.16 0.03 6,685 IGMI IGM-167 327 337 10 5.24 0.15 6,631 IGMI IGM-167 357 367 10 3.91 0.07 6,603 IGMI IGM-168 267 279 12 4.99 0.19 6,696 IGMI IGM-168 317 376 59 3.67 1.41 6,629 GMI MH-172 130 185 55 4.56 7.09 6,614

SOURCE: General Moly Inc.