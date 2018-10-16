Continental Gold Hits High-Grade Gold and Extends the Strike Length of the Yaraguá System by 150 Metres at the Buriticá Project, Colombia

Step-out drilling along strike to the east at the Yaraguá system has increased the length of the system from 1,200 metres to 1,350 metres, with high-grade results outside the mineral resource block model boundary as follows:

2.50 metres @ 174.04 g/t gold and 43.6 g/t silver (BUUY387, elevation of 1,337 metres, FW11 vein) 5.20 metres @ 22.26 g/t gold and 34.4 g/t silver (BUUY390, elevation of 1,344 metres, HWV1 vein) 1.50 metres @ 43.91 g/t gold and 122.1 g/t silver (BUUY387, elevation of 1,365 metres, HWV1 vein)

The Yaraguá system remains open along strike to the north, east and west and at depth and will continue to be drill-tested.

Underground channel sampling results along veins in the San Antonio family have provided significantly higher grades with wider exposures than the mineral resource block model at these locations, with results as follows:

4.12 metres @ 18.42 g/t gold and 27.97 g/t silver along 37 metres (west drift on HW vein) 3.75 metres @ 10.01 g/t gold and 17.93 g/t silver along 39 metres (east drift on HW vein) 4.12 metres @ 18.66 g/t gold and 35.84 g/t silver along 20 metres (east drift on San Antonio vein).

Infill drilling in eastern Yaraguá has encountered grades X true widths that are significantly higher on average than the mineral resource estimate block model in the corresponding locations. Key intercepts are as follows:

4.20 metres @ 30.29 g/t gold and 77 g/t silver (BUUY390, elevation of 1,426 metres, MU6) 5.20 metres @ 25.31 gold and 91.9 g/t silver (BUUY397, elevation of 1,420 metres, MU6) 2.10 metres @ 12.45 g/t gold and 28.9 g/t silver (BUUY404, elevation of 1,488 metres, MU9) 0.50 metres @ 60.5 g/t gold and 121 g/t silver (BUUY404, elevation of 1,284 metres, VNE30)

The Company anticipates releasing an updated mineral resource estimate and mine plan in Q1 2019. With increased understanding of both the geologic controls and mineability of the Yaraguá and Veta Sur deposits, the Company expects that the updated mineral resource estimate and mine plan have the potential for larger, more productive stopes in the broader mineralized zones. As a result, the Company anticipates that the updated mine plan will improve mining productivity and reduce associated project start-up risks.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2018 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade assay results from underground channel sampling results and six holes drilled into the Yaraguá system as part of its 2018 exploration drilling and underground channel sampling program at its 100%-owned Buriticá project in Antioquia, Colombia. The Company presently has 14 diamond drill rigs in operation; three rigs are being utilized for the recently-started stope definition drilling program, eight rigs are conducting infill and mineral resource expansion drilling at the Yaraguá and Veta Sur deposits and three rigs are testing the Laurel and Perseus greenfield targets.

"The Buriticá project continues to demonstrate its prowess as a rare world-class system, both in terms of its size and high grades. The system is so vast that it will take years of drilling to determine just how many ounces of gold will ultimately be mined from the Yaraguá and Veta Sur deposits," stated Ari Sussman, CEO. "With the new results announced herein, the Yaraguá system now measures 1,350 metres laterally by 1,800 metres vertically and remains open in all directions for expansion. We look forward to incorporating all new results into an updated mineral resource estimate and mine plan in Q1 2019."

Detail Summary (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2 and 3)

A fan of six diamond drill holes were completed from an underground chamber installed off of the main Yaraguá ramp currently advancing ahead of planned commercial production for the Buriticá project in 2020. Drilled to the northeast, the fan of holes had the dual purpose of infilling an eastern section of the Yaraguá deposit as well as testing for extensions to the system along the San Antonio master vein family. Drilling covered 150 metres of lateral strike by 475 metres vertically and mineralized zones reported below remain open both up and down-dip for extensions.

Four distinct zones of mineralization were outlined from the drilling. The first two mineralized zones, located at shallow distances from the drill hole collars, successfully infilled seven veins within the Murcielagos vein family at the eastern edge of the mineral resource estimate block model. Impressively, the precious metal content is more than 125% higher on a weighted average grades X true widths basis than the mineral resource estimate block model. As a result, the Company is accelerating drilling plans on this section with an aim of sequencing mining into the early years of production.

The third zone of mineralization encountered extended the strike length of the HW and San Antonio veins up to 100 metres to the east, with highlight results as follows:

5.20 metres @ 22.26 g/t gold and 34.4 g/t silver, including 0.55 metres @ 194.5 g/t gold and 257 g/t silver (BUUY390, elevation of 1,344 metres, HWV1 vein)

1.50 metres @ 43.91 g/t gold and 122.1 g/t silver, including 0.50 metres @ 130 g/t gold and 347 g/t silver (BUUY387, elevation of 1,365 metres, HWV1 vein)

Given the high-grade nature and easy access from ongoing mine development, plans are being made to access this area of eastern Yaraguá for definition drilling anticipated to begin in Q1 2019.

The fourth zone of mineralization encountered in hole BUUY397 successfully extended the strike length of the FW vein and/or the VND vein 125 metres to the east, with assay results as follows:

2.50 metres @ 174.04 g/t gold and 43.6 g/t silver, ncluding 0.50 metres @ 759 g/t gold and 181 g/t silver (BUUY387, elevation of 1,337 metres, FW11 vein)

Subsequent to the Company's October 1, 2018 announcement of drift sampling results, drifting has continued along the HW vein and the San Antonio vein in the Yaraguá system located directly to its north in broad mineralized zone #1 ("BMZ1") as shown in Figure 3. Significantly higher grades and wider exposures continue to be encountered to the southwest along the HW vein, which has been extended 16 metres for a total 37 metres from CX-04 crosscut. Additionally, development to the east in the San Antonio and HW vein drifts continues to expose strongly wide, high-grade zones. East in San Antonio, significant mineralization has been extended 15 metres for a total 20 metres from CX-04 crosscut. East in HW vein, significant mineralization has been extended 11 metres for a total 39 metres from CX-04 crosscut. The Company plans to advance a crosscut northward from the west drift (GA9551W) on the HW vein to intersect the San Antonio vein projection. This will also allow the Company to assess mineralization between the two veins in the BMZ1 at this location. Once completed, the Company will use the new information to prepare the updated mineral resource estimate, which can then be used when preparing stope designs for the mine study anticipated for release in Q1 2019. BMZ1 can be scheduled, along with other identified BMZ areas, for extraction early in the mine production schedule. Sampling results from the extended drifting have been incorporated with the sampling results announced October 1, 2018 to provide:

4.12 metres @ 18.42 g/t gold and 27.97 g/t silver along 37 metres (west drift on HW vein)

3.75 metres @ 10.01 g/t gold and 17.93 g/t silver along 39 metres (east drift on HW vein)

4.12 metres @ 18.66 g/t gold and 35.84 g/t silver along 20 metres (east drift on San Antonio vein).

The results on the HW vein are significantly higher grades with wider exposures than the mineral resource estimate block model as follows:

















Drift ID

True

Horizontal

Width

(m) Gold**

(g/t) Silver**

(g/t) Gold

Equivalent

(70:1) (g/t) Block

Model

(g X m) Development

Drift

(g X m) Difference(1) GA9551E 3.75 10.01 17.93 10.27 2.94 38.50 1,210% GA9551W 4.12 18.42 27.97 18.82 7.39 77.54 949%





(1) Represents difference between block model and the true horizontal width of the crosscut on a grams x metre basis (2) Channel chip samples are taken along the walls of the underground crosscuts and across the face of the underground drifts with vein exposures

Stope definition drilling for BMZ1, at 10x10-metre spacing, is now underway with first results anticipated in November 2018.

Table I: Drill Hole Results



















Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Intercept

Interval*

(m) Gold**

(g/t) Silver**

(g/t) Mid Point

Elevation

(m) Vein

Intercept

Type BUUY387 25.60 26.60 1.00 11.03 9.1 1497 MU10 Infill

43.10 44.20 1.10 6.45 19.0 1486 MU8 Infill

110.40 113.10 2.70 3.73 11.8 1442 MU6 Infill incl EV 112.60 113.10 0.50 16.91 54.2 1442





201.90 203.60 1.70 10.31 101.1 1386 SOF10 Step-out

236.50 238.00 1.50 43.91 122.1 1365 HWV1 Step-out incl 236.50 237.00 0.50 130.00 347.0 1365





242.20 243.70 1.50 3.49 2.0 1361 SA12 Step-out

279.30 281.80 2.50 174.04 43.6 1337 FW11 Step-out incl 279.30 279.80 0.50 759.00 181.0 1338



and 280.80 281.80 1.00 51.00 12.7 1337





297.80 298.90 1.10 5.99 17.3 1327 VND10 Step-out

















BUUY390 17.60 18.10 0.50 14.85 76.4 1502 MU9 Infill

51.50 52.35 0.85 30.90 19.0 1480 MU8 Infill

54.00 56.00 2.00 5.69 14.1 1477 MU8 Infill incl 55.50 56.00 0.50 20.40 30.7 1477





93.40 94.10 0.70 6.89 3.2 1452 MU2 Infill

124.50 127.60 3.10 1.92 3.6 1430 MU5 Infill

129.70 133.90 4.20 30.29 77.0 1426 MU6 Infill incl 132.40 133.90 1.50 77.10 194.7 1426



and 133.40 133.90 0.50 134.00 183.0 1425





194.40 196.85 2.45 2.49 0.2 1384 CB18 Step-out

250.00 250.50 0.50 11.05 8.6 1349 SOF10 Step-out

253.10 258.30 5.20 22.26 34.4 1344 HWV1 Step-out incl 257.75 258.30 0.55 194.50 257.0 1344





296.60 302.50 5.90 2.81 2.2 1315 SA12 Step-out

















BUUY394 55.20 57.40 2.20 4.27 32.4 1472 MU8 Infill

83.30 85.10 1.80 5.48 7.9 1452 MU71 Infill

138.45 141.60 3.15 5.13 131.7 1410 MU6 Infill incl 140.40 141.60 1.20 9.08 88.5 1410





149.10 150.90 1.80 3.43 4.2 1403 MU71 Infill

232.00 233.90 1.90 3.61 10.6 1340 VNC18 Step-out

241.30 243.80 2.50 2.25 9.5 1332 C11 Step-out

253.10 253.60 0.50 68.10 31.9 1324 SOF10 Step-out

256.30 258.40 2.10 2.23 28.0 1321 HWV1 Step-out

260.20 262.00 1.80 1.99 27.5 1318 HWV1 Step-out

300.00 301.25 1.25 5.12 45.2 1288 SA12 Step-out

















BUUY397 20.80 21.35 0.55 56.00 20.6 1497 MU9 Infill

52.60 55.50 2.90 8.13 29.6 1470 MU71 Infill incl 53.20 54.30 1.10 14.30 64.5 1471





100.70 103.30 2.60 7.88 51.6 1432 MU5 Infill incl 102.80 103.30 0.50 37.00 256.0 1432





114.90 120.10 5.20 25.31 91.9 1420 MU6 Infill incl EV 114.90 119.60 4.70 27.00 97.4 1420





200.30 202.50 2.20 5.07 42.7 1354 C11 Step-out

236.60 238.90 2.30 1.93 1.5 1327 HWV1 Step-out

267.90 269.00 1.10 15.80 97.8 1304 SA12 Step-out

283.15 287.90 4.75 1.90 2.6 1289 FW11 Step-out

















BUUY400 23.50 27.30 3.80 5.97 18.8 1490 MU9 Infill incl 24.75 26.05 1.30 12.39 33.5 1491





73.45 75.80 2.35 3.05 8.9 1448 MU10 Infill

102.00 104.40 2.40 2.72 25.3 1423 MU8 Infill

111.35 120.90 9.55 4.35 21.5 1409 MU71 Infill incl 118.15 120.30 2.15 12.62 45.2 1409





166.40 168.00 1.60 2.65 6.0 1368 MU4 Infill

217.50 218.60 1.10 4.28 9.2 1325 MU6 Infill

226.70 228.30 1.60 3.11 1.8 1317 MU71 Infill

236.80 237.45 0.65 7.16 6.0 1309 MU71 Infill

307.20 308.80 1.60 19.45 11.8 1251 VNB19 Step-out incl 307.70 308.20 0.50 58.10 18.7 1251





312.90 314.20 1.30 3.16 16.0 1246 CB18 Step-out

349.50 359.60 10.10 1.71 13.0 1210 SOF10 Step-out

















BUUY404 26.45 28.55 2.10 12.45 28.9 1488 MU9 Infill incl 26.45 27.00 0.55 22.60 15.8 1489





34.15 36.20 2.05 9.80 4.4 1481 MU9 Infill incl 34.15 34.65 0.50 37.70 13.0 1482





88.50 89.05 0.55 14.65 89.4 1433 MU8 Infill

96.80 100.50 3.70 1.04 2.8 1423 MU71 Infill

103.00 105.30 2.30 2.35 4.8 1419 MU71 Infill

114.10 118.40 4.30 7.64 25.3 1407 MU2 Infill incl 114.10 115.40 1.30 10.62 39.3 1410





126.50 128.50 2.00 7.32 49.6 1398 MU2 Infill incl 126.50 127.00 0.50 21.00 128.0 1399





130.20 132.80 2.60 2.08 16.1 1394 MU2 Infill

135.40 139.80 4.40 6.99 8.5 1388 MU4 Infill incl 137.00 137.50 0.50 48.20 38.8 1390





180.20 180.70 0.50 3.39 384.0 1351 MU6 Infill

227.10 231.20 4.10 4.69 6.5 1306 MU7 Infill incl 230.20 230.70 0.50 29.90 28.8 1307





256.10 256.60 0.50 60.50 121.0 1284 VNE30 Infill

275.50 277.75 2.25 3.31 39.7 1265 CB18 Step-out

279.35 280.85 1.50 2.92 21.8 1263 CB18 Step-out

292.20 294.75 2.55 2.29 9.2 1250 VNC18 Step-out

303.80 309.95 6.15 2.52 8.3 1237 VNC18 Step-out

356.70 357.75 1.05 3.18 52.9 1196 HWV1 Step-out

399.75 402.95 3.20 2.18 7.2 1157 SA12 Step-out

428.80 439.95 11.15 1.53 8.0 1126 FW11 Step-out

501.50 504.80 3.30 5.17 21.8 1071 VNAD9 Step-out incl 504.30 504.80 0.50 17.50 61.8 1071





516.30 517.95 1.65 3.10 15.5 1061 VNAD Step-out

522.60 528.15 5.55 2.40 50.7 1052 VNA8 Step-out incl 525.60 526.10 0.50 10.05 32.9 1054





536.10 543.10 7.00 1.50 19.3 1040 VNA8 Step-out





* Intercepts calculated for minimum intervals of 0.5 metres ** Grades herein are reported as uncapped values

Geological Description of the Buriticá Project

Continental's 100%-owned, 75,023-hectare project, Buriticá, contains several known areas of high-grade gold and silver mineralization, of base metal carbonate-style ("Stage I") variably overprinted by texturally and chemically distinctive high-grade ("Stage II") mineralization. The two most extensively explored of these areas (the Yaraguá and Veta Sur systems) are central to this land package. The Yaraguá system has been drill-outlined along 1,350 metres of strike and 1,800 vertical metres and partially sampled in underground developments. The Veta Sur system has been drill-outlined along 1,000+ metres of strike and 1,800 vertical metres and has been partially sampled in underground developments. Both systems are characterized by multiple, steeply-dipping veins and broader, more disseminated mineralization and both remain open at depth and along strike, at high grades.

BMZ Details

The BMZ consists of a group of modelled precious metal-bearing veins in the current mineral resource estimate block model with mineralization occurring between these veins, generally in the form of veinlets at oblique angles to strike. The majority of the mineralization between modelled veins is not in the current mineral resource estimate, providing potential upside both in terms of identifying significantly broader and more productive zones for mining and increased mineral resources. To date, the Company has identified up to seven BMZ targets for testing and will systematically drill each target zone as underground mine development advances. BMZ1 encompasses a matrix of the east-west trending FW, San Antonio and HW veins as well as a package of a NW?SE vein and subsidiary veinlets.

Technical Information

Mauricio Castañeda, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43?101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or approved, as applicable, the technical information contained in this press release.

Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3 g/t gold equivalent (70:1 Au/Ag) over core lengths of at least 1.0 metres. Assays are uncut except where indicated.

Underground development along the veins was sampled by trained crews under the direct supervision of mine geologists. The sampling consisted of channel samples that were taken by hammer and chisel across the full width of the face every 3 metres along strike, or along the rib of the drift continuously at selected locations. Distinct geological zones were sampled separately (vein separate from wall rock), with minimum-maximum horizontal sample widths of 0.2 to 1.0 metres. The widths of the channels were adjusted so that each sample weighed between approximately 2 to 8 kilograms. Sample locations were measured from a surveyed control point. Duplicate channel samples were collected with a frequency of one every 25 samples. Bar code tags were inserted into the individual sample bags by the geologist, including duplicates which were numbered in sequence with the primary samples. The bags were then secured with a cable tie and transported out of the mine by the sampling crew to a secure staging area on surface using a procedure supervised by the Mine Geologist and Chief Geologist. Channel samples were prepared and analyzed at Continental's Yaraguá mine laboratory at Buriticá, Colombia. Blanks, field duplicates from each heading, pulp duplicates, check assays and analysis of results using industry-accepted best practices and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Channel samples were analyzed using a 50-gram gold fire assay with gravimetric finish. All silver values were determined by four acids digestion and atomic absorption method.

Besides rigorous chain-of-custody procedures, the Company utilized a comprehensive quality control/quality assurance program for the channel samples. All quality control anomalies were addressed and/or corrected as necessary to assure reliable assay results; no material quality control issues were encountered in the course of the program. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. Although historic correlation between analytical results from the Company's internal laboratory and certified independent laboratories for gold and silver analysis have been within acceptable limits, the Company's internal laboratory is neither independent nor certified under NI 43-101 guidelines and, as such, channel sampling results in this release should only be taken by the reader as indicative of future potential.

For exploration and infill core drilling, the Company applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. HQ and NQ core is sawn or split with one-half shipped to a sample preparation lab in Medellín run by ALS Colombia Limited ("ALS") in Colombia, whereas BQ core samples are full core. Samples are then shipped for analysis to an ALS-certified assay laboratory in Lima, Peru. The remainder of the core is stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance and a portion of the samples are periodically check assayed at SGS Colombia S.A., a certified assay laboratory in Medellín, Colombia.

For stope definition core drilling, the Company applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. The HQ3 samples were full core and provided sample widths between 0.2 to 1.0 in metres weighing approximately 2 to 8 kilograms. Custody of the Samples were transferred at the mine site to Actlabs Colombia using rigorous chain-of-custody procedures. Full-core HQ3 samples are prepped and analyzed at Actlabs Colombia's ISO 9001 accredited assay in Medellín, Colombia. The remainder of crushed rejects and pulps are stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. Blanks, pulps duplicates, coarse duplicates and purchased certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. A portion of the samples are periodically check-assayed at ALS Peru's ISO 9001 accredited assay laboratory in Lima, Peru.

The Company does not receive assay results for drill holes in sequential order; however, all significant assay results are publicly reported.

For information on the Buriticá project, please refer to the technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43?101, entitled "Buriticá Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Antioquia, Colombia" and dated March 29, 2016 with an effective date of February 24, 2016, led by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc. The technical report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the OTCQX at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company website at www.continentalgold.com.

Continental Gold is the leading large-scale gold mining company in Colombia and is presently developing it's 100% owned Buriticá project in Antioquia. Buriticá is one of the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world and is being advanced utilizing best practices for mine construction, environmental care and community inclusion. Led by an international management team with a successful record of discovering, financing and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America, the Buriticá project is on schedule with first gold pour anticipated during the first half of 2020. Additional details on Continental Gold's suite of gold exploration properties are also available at www.continentalgold.com.

