Gold Standard Deep Drilling Continues to Intersect Thick Intervals of Oxide Gold at Dark Star

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today reported more impressive results from one core hole and one reverse-circulation (“RC”) hole at the Dark Star deposit on its 100%-owned/controlled Railroad-Pinion Project in Nevada’s Carlin Trend. With this news release, results have now been reported for 121 of the 132 holes that have been completed at Dark Star.

Two holes in the northern portion of Dark Star intersected vertically-continuous zones of oxidized gold mineralization including 213.7m of 2.52 g Au/t and 163.1m of 1.24 g Au/t (refer to Dark Star drill hole plan map at the following link https://goldstandardv.com/lp/ds-oct16-2018-drillmaps/). These results continue to confirm oxide gold resource potential below the depth of the current resource model as well as lateral continuity to higher-grade mineralization. This autumn, as part of an expanded development drilling program announced on September 20, 2018 (see news release), approximately 5,400m of additional RC drilling in 17 holes will test new targets at depth below the current resource model, and 18 additional holes will test the potential for further lateral resource expansion to the north, west and south of the current resource. Five drill rigs are currently active on the project.

Jonathan Awde, CEO and Director of Gold Standard commented: “More than two years ago, when we got our first Dark Star intercept grading more than two grams of oxide over more than one hundred meters, we were surprised. We thought results that good would likely prove to be the exception. Today, we can say that we have learned why these results occur and where to find them. In our view, Dark Star is a truly exceptional opportunity which has still not reached its full potential as an oxide, heap leach project. We have just begun to explore its emerging potential for higher-grade sulfide mineralization at depth.”

Key Highlights from Dark Star:

In the northern portion of Dark Star, core hole DC18-22 intersected an oxidized interval of 213.7m of 2.52 g Au/t, including 117.4m of 3.99 g Au/t. Below the thick oxide mineralization, the hole intersected an interval of reduced mineralization including 16.8m of 3.66 g Au/t.



Also, in the northern portion of Dark Star, RC hole DR18-106 intersected 163.1m of 1.24 g Au/t, including separate intervals of 27.4m of 2.09 g Au/t, 7.6m of 1.88 g Au/t and 27.4m of 2.52 g Au/t. Oxidized mineralization extends approximately 30m below the current resource model. Below the oxide mineralization, the hole intersected a reduced zone of 4.6m of 1.84 g Au/t.



Based on the reduced intercepts in DR18-70, -104, -105, and now DC18-22, that are below the block model, there is an emerging and expanding sulfide target below the thick, vertically-continuous zones of oxide mineralization (see September 24, 2018 news release).



Currently 5 drill rigs are active on site testing the following: 1) new targets at depth below the Dark Star current resource model, and lateral resource expansion to the north, west and south of the current Dark Star resource; 2) at Jasperoid Wash, drilling will look to expand areas of known shallow oxide mineralization and to test new targets; 3) new shallow oxide targets at Dixie and Arcturus; and 4) new shallow oxide targets at Ski Track.

Dark Star drill results are as follows:

Drill Hole Method Azimuth Incl. TD (m) Intercept (m) Thickness (m) Grade (g Au/t) DC18-22 Core 90 -83 304.0 17.4-231.1 213.7 2.52 Including 113.7-231.1 117.4 3.99 231.1-247.9 16.8 3.66 DR18-106 RC 90 -80 335.3 38.1-201.2 163.1 1.24 Including 103.7-131.1 27.4 2.09 Including 138.7-146.3 7.6 1.88 Including 173.8-201.2 27.4 2.52 216.4-221.0 4.6 1.84

Gold intervals reported in this table were calculated using a 0.14 g Au/t cutoff for oxide mineralization and a 1.0 g Au/t cutoff for reduced mineralization. Weighted averaging has been used to calculate all reported intervals. True widths are estimated at 70-90% of drilled thicknesses.

Don Harris, Gold Standard’s Senior Development Geologist commented: “The continuation of the drilling program at Dark Star is a testament to the success of exploration at the deposit. Final results for the expanded program and the recently completed deep test holes (DR18-70, DR18-103 through 106 and DC18-22) will be incorporated into the project in late 2018. Meanwhile, the South Railroad Project (combined Dark Star-Pinion) continues down the development track with site planning and resource evaluation. Results will be incorporated into permit planning and initial meetings with the lead agencies for a mining permit.”

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company’s project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank, certified reference material, or rig duplicate was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The samples were delivered to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories preparation facility in Elko, NV where they were crushed and pulverized. Resulting sample pulps were shipped to Bureau Veritas certified laboratory in Sparks, NV or Vancouver, BC. Pulps were digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on a 30-gram split. Over limit gold assays were determined using a fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish on a 30-gram split. All other elements were determined by ICP analysis. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to insure accurate and verifiable results.

Drill hole deviation was measured by gyroscopic down hole surveys that were completed on all holes by International Directional Services of Elko, NV. Final drill collar locations are surveyed by differential GPS by Apex Surveying, LLC of Spring Creek, Nevada.

The scientific and technical content contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Steven R. Koehler, Gold Standard’s Manager of Projects, BSc. Geology and CPG-10216, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT GOLD STANDARD VENTURES – Gold Standard is an advanced stage gold exploration company focused on district scale discoveries on its Railroad-Pinion Project, located within the prolific Carlin Trend. The 2014 Pinion and Dark Star gold deposit acquisitions offer Gold Standard a potential near-term development option and further consolidates the Company’s premier land package on the Carlin Trend. The Pinion deposit has a resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 consisting of an Indicated Mineral Resource of 31.61 million tonnes grading 0.62 g/t Au, totaling 630,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred Resource of 61.08 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au, totaling 1,081,300 ounces of gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.14 g/t Au. The Dark Star deposit, 2.1 km to the east of Pinion, has a resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 consisting of an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.38 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t Au, totaling 265,100 ounces of gold and an Inferred Resource of 17.05 million tonnes grading 1.31 g/t Au, totaling 715,800 ounces of gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.2 g Au/t. The North Bullion deposit, 7 km to the north of Pinion, has a resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 consisting of an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.92 million tonnes grading 0.96 g/t Au, totaling 90,100 ounces of gold and an Inferred Resource of 10.97 million tonnes grading 2.28 g/t Au, totaling 805,800 ounces of gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.14 g Au/t for near surface oxide and 1.25 to 2.25 g Au/t for near surface sulfide and underground sulfide respectively.

