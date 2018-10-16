Gold Resource Corporation Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Production of 6,411 Gold Ounces and 321,590 Silver Ounces Maintaining 2018 Annual Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Oct. 16, 2018 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) reports preliminary production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 of 6,411 ounces of gold, 321,590 ounces of silver and significant base metals. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $111 million to its shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



Preliminary third quarter base metal production totalled 434 tonnes of copper, 2,119 tonnes of lead and 4,970 tonnes of zinc. Through the first three quarters of 2018, the Company’s preliminary production numbers total 18,864 ounces of gold, 1,341,429 ounces of silver, 1,206 tonnes of copper, 5,274 tonnes of lead and 14,236 tonnes of zinc.

The Company maintains its 2018 Annual Outlook of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 10%. Full financial results for the third quarter will be available at the time the Company files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corp.’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corp. on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.

