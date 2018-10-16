Frontier Lithium Reports Drilling Results and Confirms High Grades and Continuity of the PAK Lithium Deposit

Highlights:

- DDH PL-028-18 intersected 219.75 m of pegmatite averaging 2.07% Li2O from 62.25 to 282.0 m representing a horizontal width of over 56 m with a lithium enriched zone (Lower - Upper Intermediate Zone);

- DDH's PL-028-18 and PL-029-18 confirm and expand the Inferred Resource near the base of the current published Resource Estimate and under the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Open Pit Shell;

- DDH's PL-030-18 to PL-036-18 better defined the high grade (Upper Intermediate Zone) with intercepts as high as 51.4m of 4.05% Li2O representing over 35m of horizontal width in DDH PL-035-18;

-Mineralization remains open to depth and along strike to the northwest and south-east whereby the grade thickness is increasing to the east-south-east (down-plunge).

SUDBURY, October 16, 2018 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a 1,221m Phase VI drill program completed in July 2018. The program was primarily planned to drill through the Pre-Feasibility Open Pit shell so that the Inferred Resources at depth under the pit shell could be intersected. The secondary objective was to further delineate the high grade Upper Intermediate Zone ("UIZ") Reserves close to surface. Two drillholes, PL-028-18 and PL-029-18 were drilled from the NNE at a steep angle attempting to drill through the bottom of the pegmatite. Both holes successfully intersected the Inferred Resource at, and near, the base of the pegmatite and only PL-029-18 may have pierced the bottom.

Six shorter drillholes were used to better define the high grade UIZ at surface. The intersections determined that the high-grade UIZ portions of the unit are not as continuous as modelled, however, significant intervals of up to 50m exist of nearly pure spodumene and quartz with consistent grades of over 4% Li2O.

''We are extremely pleased with the results from this drill program as we successfully hit our targets and further strengthen the predictability of the deposit'', stated Trevor Walker, President and CEO of the Company. ''With the conclusion of this drilling the Company will commence with an updated mineral resource calculation. The high-grade thicknesses intersected to date, and mineralization that remains open to depth and along strike, suggests this pegmatite could be significantly more robust than is currently known.''

The assay and collar data for the hole reported is presented in Table I and Table II respectively.

1 Inferred Mineral Resources cannot be used in a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") as a PFS must be supported by mineral reserves.

Table I - Diamond Drill Hole Intercepts

DDH PL-028-18 Designed to test the continuity of the pegmatite at depth and to upgrade Inferred Resource to Indicated and Measured. Intersected over 220m of continuous spodumene mineralization. The drillhole appears to pierce the southern hangingwall of the pegmatite and not the bottom. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

474,636E Azim 196°

5,827,986N Dip -75° Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Lithium Enriched 62.3 282 219.7 56.9 2.07 99 100 69 0.27 0.03 LIZ/UIZ/Aplite

including 72.8 85 12.2 3.2 3.73 66 42 50 0.16 0.01 UIZ

including 168 270 102 26.4 2.45 93 103 54 0.30 0.04 LIZ/Aplite



















































































DDH PL-029-18 Designed to test the extent of the "heel" between Holes PL-026-17 and PL-028-18 and to upgrade Inferred to Indicated and Measured. The hole potentially intersected the base of the pegmatite. Over 220m of pegmatite was intersected at an average grade of 1.69% Li2O. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

474,583E Azim 217°

5,827,969N Dip -79° Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Li and Rb Enriched 23.2 245 221.8 42.3 1.69 92 102 72 0.27 0.04 LIZ/Aplite

including 59 212 153 29.2 2.20 85 117 57 0.30 0.04 LIZ/Aplite

including 116 212 96 18.3 2.67 73 111 43 0.35 0.05 LIZ/Aplite



















































































DDH PL-030-18 Designed to test the continuity and extent of the exposed high grade UIZ on surface near the channels cut in 2015. The hole did not extend into UIZ but rather into "rafts" of granite and significant zones of LIZ. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

474,498E Azim 142°

5,827,969N Dip -85° Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Li and Rb Enriched 0.4 198.6 198.2 17.3 1.43 81 46 63 0.22 0.04 LIZ/aplite/granite

Including 25.0 162.0 137.0 11.9 1.72 92 53 60 0.27 0.05 LIZ/aplite

Including 25.0 70.0 45.0 3.9 2.86 99 63 45 0.33 0.05 LIZ



















































































DDH PL-031-18 Designed to test the continuity, width and depth extent of the UIZ closer to Channel 21 and the area of the 2015 Bulk sample. Intersected UIZ from surface down to 14.4m then into LIZ and granite "rafts". The hole at was terminated at 25m in granite. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

474,524E Azim 000°

5,827,950N Dip -90° Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Lithium Enriched 0.4 24.8 24.4 n/a 2.95 31 18 17 0.08 0.06 UIZ/LIZ/granite

Including 0.4 14.4 14.0 n/a 4.32 35 13 7 0.05 0.08 UIZ





















































































DDH PL-032-18 Designed to test the extent of the UIZ zone mapped on surface by drilling from the NNE across the zone. Intersected narrower intervals of UIZ within granite and some LIZ. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

474,525E Azim 228°

5,827,963N Dip -41.2° Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Lithium Enriched 4.9 18.1 13.2 9.9 2.99 28 19 18 0.08 0.02 Granite/UIZ/LIZ

Including 7.2 18.1 10.9 8.2 3.42 30 17 18 0.05 0.02 UIZ/granite

Including 7.2 13.3 6.2 4.6 4.28 28 20 19 0.04 0.01 UIZ



















































































DDH PL-033-18 Designed to test the extent of the UIZ zone exposed on surface by drilling from the SSW across the zone. Intersected narrower intervals of UIZ near surface as expected then 25m of granite before intersecting 50m of LIZ UTM Zone 15N WGS84

474,504E Azim 030°

5,827,939N Dip -41.5° Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Lithium Enriched 3.0 11.2 8.2 6.1 3.48 44 33 18 0.16 0.05 UIZ Li and Rb Enriched 36.3 86.0 49.7 37.2 1.86 121 123 72 0.35 0.05 LIZ/granite

Including 36.3 46.0 9.7 7.3 3.09 114 45 43 0.30 0.07 LIZ

Including 56.0 72.0 16.0 12.0 2.36 118 117 82 0.33 0.04 LIZ



















































































DDH PL-034-18 Designed to test the extent the LIZ intersected in metasediments in hole PL-007-14 and at surface in Channels 30, 31 and 32. Intersected a narrow zone (3m) of pegmatite near surface with elevated tin and minor spodumene. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

474,311E Azim 316°

5,827,094N Dip -44° Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Sn Enriched 19.8 22.8 3.0 2.2 0.51 112 514 66 0.21 0.02 pegmatite



















































































DDH PL-035-18 Designed to test the extent of the UIZ zone exposed on surface by drilling from the SSW across the zone towards hole PL-031-18. Intersected granite at surface then 51m of UIZ before ending the hole in granite UTM Zone 15N WGS84

474,311E Azim 73°

5,827,933N Dip -43°' Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Lithium Enriched 1.1 52.5 51.4 37.6 4.05 28 30 16 0.05 0.02 UIZ

including 1.1 50.0 48.9 35.8 4.11 29 31 17 0.05 0.02 UIZ

Including 7.5 46.0 38.5 28.2 4.32 23 19 9 0.03 0.01 UIZ



















































































DDH PL-036-18 Designed to test the extent of the high grade UIZ near hole PL-031-18 and under the 2015 Bulk sample pit. Intersected 23m of UIZ grading 4.25% Li2O before intersecting LIZ and ended in Rb enriched CIZ at 65.4m (1.08% Rb2O over 12.4m) UTM Zone 15N WGS84

474,528E Azim 160°

5,827,945N Dip -44° Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Li and Rb Enriched 0.0 65.4 65.4 47.0 2.38 56 110 31 0.43 0.05 UIZ/LIZ/CIZ

including 0.0 23.0 23.0 16.5 4.25 39 37 16 0.06 0.02 UIZ

Including 53.0 65.4 12.4 8.9 0.43 62 117 36 1.08 0.10 CIZ

* The intervals ("Width") in Table I are drill intersection widths. The pegmatite is steeply dipping south-southwest to sub-vertical. Based on evidence that the orientation of the pegmatite is mostly sub-vertical, the Horizontal width is representative of the true width when the Azimuth of the drillhole is roughly perpendicular to the strike of the pegmatite which is 110 to 120°.

Li2O content in the Li enriched zones is predominantly associated with spodumene.

Table II - Collar Locations for Diamond Drill Hole



DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orientation Metres Drilled Start Date End Date Easting Northing (mASL) Azimuth Dip Start End Phase VI PL-028-18 20-06-2018 26-06-2018 474,636 5,827,986 315 196 -75 0 334.4 PL-029-18 26-06-2018 29-06-2018 474,583 5,827,974 317.4 217 -79 0 291.0 PL-030-18 29-06-2018 01-07-2018 474,498 5,827,969 323.5 142 -85 0 222.0 PL-031-18 01-07-2018 02-07-2018 474,524 5,827,950 323.6 0 -90 0 24.8 PL-032-18 02-07-2018 02-07-2018 474,525 5,827,963 323.2 228 -41.2 0 48.0 PL-033-18 02-07-2018 03-07-2018 474,504 5,827,939 322.7 30 -41.5 0 92.3 PL-034-18 03-07-2018 04-07-2018 474,311 5,828,094 316 20 -43.5 0 88.3 PL-035-18 04-07-2018 05-07-2018 474,519 5,827,933 324.3 73 -43 0 54.6 PL-036-18 05-07-2018 06-07-2018 474,528 5,827,945 323.9 160 -44 0 65.4 Total metres drilled 1220.8

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, the diamond drill contract specified BTW-sized drill core providing a 42.0 mm diameter sample. Sample security and chain of custody started with the removal of core from the core tube and boxing of drill core at the drill site. The boxed core remained under the custody of the drill contractor until it was transported from the drill to the secure on-site Core Shack facility by either the drill contractor or one of the Company's designated personnel. At the on-site Core Shack, core boxes were opened and inspected to ensure correct boxing and labelling of the core by the drill contractor, photographed and then re-closed. The company geologists geologically logged and marked the core for sampling before it was photographed. Each core sample was assigned a tag with a unique identifying number. Sample lengths are typically one meter, but can be less depending on zone mineralogy and boundaries. Core marked for sampling was split using a diamond core saw on site and cut lengthwise into equal halves. Half of the core was sent to an analytical laboratory for quantitative analysis of select elements. The remaining half of the core is retained and replaced in the core box. All core remains securely in a locked sea-container on site.

All samples were assayed by AGAT Laboratories Ltd. ("AGAT"), an ISO accredited laboratory in Mississauga, Ontario. Sample blanks along with tantalum, lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier's goal is to become a low-cost, fully integrated lithium and tantalum producer through development of the PAK lithium deposit in Ontario, Canada. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company. Exploration work has been conducted actively since 2013 on the deposit which contains lithium in a rare, high-purity, low-iron spodumene. The initial target market is the glass-ceramic industry which consumes roughly one-third of global lithium supply and is currently faced with monopolistic conditions, coupled with major lithium producers increasingly directing output toward supporting battery manufacture.

Ceramic/glass customers prefer to source technical-grade (low-iron) spodumene concentrate in excess of 7% lithium oxide (Li2O), if available, to avoid lower grade petalite concentrates, or paying much higher prices for battery grade lithium compounds.

The PAK lithium deposit remains open in all directions and Company Management is working towards developing a viable operation. The Company is currently conducting feasibility level programs to optimize the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study which positively concluded the economic viability and technical feasibility of producing lithium concentrates. Frontier's goal is to first establish a viable technical grade spodumene concentrate operation. A possible second stage of investment and longer term prospect is to further process some of PAK's output to produce the higher purity lithium compounds required for lithium battery technologies used in the electrification of transportation and electric grid storage applications.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project lies close to the boundary between two geological sub-provinces of the western Superior geologic province in northwestern Ontario and hosts a rare metals pegmatite deposit. The deposit is an LCT (lithium- cesium- tantalum) type pegmatite. These types of pegmatites have been the principal source of hard rock lithium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium ores mined in the world but there are comparatively few commercially-viable deposits.

Frontier is actively exploring its 100% owned project which contains the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 8.5 million tonnes of 1.78% Li2O and 101 ppm Ta2O5 and an Inferred Resource of 1.92 million tonnes of 2.01% Li2O and 97 ppm Ta2O5 which has a technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3). The deposit has adjacent zones that are enriched in tantalum and rubidium.

The deposit now has a known 500m strike length with an estimated true width varying from 10m to 125m with a sub-vertical orientation. The resource remains open to depth and along strike to the northwest and southeast.

Company Contact Information

Trevor R. Walker

President & CEO

2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA

T. +001 705.897.7622

F. +001 705.897.7618

Media Requests

Joseph Mansourian

Manager, Investor Relations

2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA

T. +001 705.618.0070

F. +001 705.897.7618

