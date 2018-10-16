Melkior - Maseres Update

Timmins, October 16, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") has received a report "Geophysical Overview of the VTEM dataset Maseres Project" prepared by Sharpe Geophysical Solutions. The report is available at http://www.melkior.com/Maseres-report.pdf. Interested parties are encouraged to print the Sharpe Geophysical Solutions report and study it.
Consistent with bedrock observed on the Maseres Project the report indicates "... it seems likely that given the magnetic signature of the regional data that the geology may be similar to the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt to the north ".
The next step for Melkior is to prepare a discussion document, to be published on the Melkior website, incorporating the geophysical interpretation with both the geological observations and the soil geochemical results received to date. Together this information will help direct Melkior in defining and prioritizing target areas. The highest priority target area will be selected for an induced polarization survey to be initiated on freeze up. When the IP data becomes available sufficient information will be available to select initial drill hole collar locations and apply for a drilling permit.
Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
