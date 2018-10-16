Prophecy Received US$100,000 of Advance Royalty Payment from Ulaan Ovoo Mine Lease, Lessee Eyeing Mine Start

VANCOUVER, October 16, 2018 - Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a lease agreement (the "Lease") with an arms-length private Mongolian company (the "Lessee") whereby the Lessee plans to perform mining operations at Prophecy's Ulaan Ovoo coal mine, and will pay Prophecy US$2 (the "Production Royalty") for every tonne of coal shipped from the Ulaan Ovoo site premises.

Bekzod Kasimov, Prophecy's VP, Business Development, comments:

"This Lease signifies the potential restart of the Ulaan Ovoo mine to supply quality thermal coal for much needed regional consumption.

With nameplate production capacity of 2 million tonnes a year, Ulaan Ovoo is a large coal field featuring a single, massive coal seam of 40 to 80 metre thickness with outcrops and low strip ratio carrying minimal technical risk.

Ulaan Ovoo's Production Royalty is expected to provide Prophecy with a passive income stream while Prophecy continues to advance the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada as the Company's top priority."

About the Lease:

The Lessee is an established company actively mining at Mongolia's largest coking coal deposit, Tavan Tolgoi. The Lessee has paid Prophecy US$100,000 in cash, as a non-refundable advance royalty payment and is preparing, at its own and sole expense, to restart and operate the Ulaan Ovoo mine with its own equipment, supplies, housing and crew. The Lessee will pay all government taxes and royalties related to its proposed mining operation.

The Lease is valid for 3 years with an annual advance royalty payment ("ARP") for the first year of $100,000 due upon signing, payment of which is announced herein, $150,000 and $200,000 due on the 1st and 2nd anniversary of the Lease, respectively. The ARP can be credited towards the $2 per tonne Production Royalty payments to be made to Prophecy as the Lessee starts to sell Ulaan Ovoo coal. Many parties have expressed buyer interest in Ulaan Ovoo's coal. Prophecy will provide a further update once the Lessee finalizes the mine start date and sales plans for 2019.

The 3-year Lease can be extended upon mutual agreement.

About Ulaan Ovoo:

Ulaan Ovoo is located in northern Mongolia, 17km from the Zeltura border to Russia by dirt road, and 120km by road from Mongolia's Sukhbaatar railway station (which connects to the Trans-Siberian railway network).

Ulaan Ovoo produced over 500,000 tonnes of coal from 2012 to 2014 which was sold to 28 separate Russian and Mongolian customers such as Erdenet Copper Mining Corporation, UB Railway, and Khutul Cement before it was put on standby in 2014.

The benchmark Newcastle thermal coal price has rebounded from a 2014 low of US$61 per tonne to a current price of $114 per tonne, which are levels not seen since 2011.

Ulaan Ovoo features an average strip ratio of 1.8 BCM waste/tonne of coal. The coal mined yielded 5,000 kcal/kg GCV, less than 1% sulphur and 8% ash which is well-suited for power plants, cement plants and heat boiler applications. Wardrop Engineering (Tetra Tech) estimated 174 Mt of measured and 34 Mt of indicated coal resources in an NI 43-101 prefeasibility study in 2010.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP, Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed as a consultant to the Company and most of his income is derived from the Company. Mr. Oosterman is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing the Gibellini project – the only large-scale, open-pit, heap-leach vanadium project of its kind in North America. Located in Nevada, Gibellini has the largest NI 43-101 compliant measured and indicated primary vanadium resource known in the USA and is currently undergoing EPCM and EIS preparation. Prophecy also has mining projects in Mongolia and Bolivia. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

