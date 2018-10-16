Japan Gold Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, October 16, 2018 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") announces all resolutions were passed at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 11, 2018 with more than 98% voting in favour of all resolutions.

John Proust, Dr. Michael Andrews, John Carlile, Dr. Sally Eyre, Robert Gallagher and Mitsuhiko Yamada were all elected as directors of the Company for the coming year, Ernst & Young LLP were re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, the Company's stock option plan was approved and the Company was authorized to adopt new articles.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. The Company has applied for 210 prospecting rights licenses in Japan for a combined area of 69,505 hectares over seventeen separate projects. Forty-one of the applications have been granted as Prospecting Rights. The applications cover areas with known gold occurrences and a history of mining and are prospective for both high-grade epithermal gold mineralization and gold-bearing lithocaps, which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.