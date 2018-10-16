Maxtech To Begin Brazil Vanadium Exploration on 100% Owned Assets

Bahia, Brazil Home of Best In Class Vanadium Production

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2018 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (FRA: M1N) (OTC PINK: MTEHF) (''Maxtech'' or the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that it has concluded detailed exploration plans on its two 100% owned vanadium mineral claims in the State of Bahia, Brazil.

The applications were submitted on behalf the Company and granted by the Departamento Nacional de Produção Mineral (DNPM) in Brazil on July 20th 2018. These claims are on strike with the producing Maracás Menchen Vanadium Mine and the Campbell pit deposit being developed by Largo Resources, which is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder.

The development of the regional mineral research program to be carried out in the area in accordance with the mining authorities in Brazil and the ​​DNPM processes. These works will be executed in accordance with environmental legislation at the state and federal levels as well. The research work will be carried out by a specialized technical geologist and the work will be developed in stages. Geological mapping throughout the area for the purpose to identify the geological formation where the mineralization of vanadium is probable with open mesh with varied steering profiles. Initially the exploration rows will be 200 by 200 meters and can be modified at the discretion of the field team.

''The Company has located and will be actively researching several other previously identified vanadium claims in Bahia during the period our geologists are in Bahia in the week. Maxtech will continue to build upon their vanadium footprint in Brazil,'' stated Peter Wilson, CEO.

