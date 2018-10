ALLEGIANT Directors Accept Shares for Directors Fees

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“ALLEGIANT”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) announces that it has entered into agreements to issue an aggregate amount of 32,368 shares to certain of its directors to settle outstanding directors’ fees totaling $13,361. The issuance of the shares will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of settlement, and will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



