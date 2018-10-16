IDM Mining Commences Underground Drilling at the Red Mountain Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX.V:IDM) (OTCQB:IDMMF) ("IDM" or the "Company") announces that underground drilling has commenced using two core rigs at the advanced-stage Red Mountain Underground Gold Project ("Red Mountain" or the "Project"), located west of Stewart, BC. An estimated 7,600 meters in over 30 holes are planned. The Company has a winterized camp and shop facility to support the program.

Exploration drilling during this program will primarily test four areas: a near-surface synform between the Marc and 141 Zones; the northern and western extensions to the Smit and JW Zones; a projected high-grade connection between the Smit and 141 Zones; and the northern and eastern extensions to the SF Zone antiform. Additionally, drilling will target conversion of inferred resources to measured and indicated classification, primarily within the Smit and SF Zones.

"With our EA Certificate recently received from BC's Provincial Government, we are excited to be back drilling at Red Mountain, particularly to target areas identified by our geological team's new interpretation of untested high-amplitude fold closures and limbs," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of IDM Mining. "Each drilling program to date has systematically added high-grade measured and indicated resources that are amenable to underground bulk-mining methods."

It is expected that the drill program will be completed by early December, 2018.

IDM Mining Ltd. is an exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on advancing the Red Mountain Gold Project towards production. The 17,125 hectare Red Mountain Gold Project is located in northwestern BC, 15 km northeast of the mining town of Stewart. In 2018, IDM announced a 20.7% increase in high-grade, near-surface measured and indicated resources at Red Mountain. Located near a paved highway and grid power, IDM envisions bulk underground mining methods, with gold-silver doré produced on site. The Project has recently been granted its Provincial Environmental Assessment Certificate, with a Federal Environmental Assessment Decision expected by January 2019.

