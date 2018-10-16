LithiumOre Signs Joint Venture for Exclusive Rights to Battery Metals Extraction Technology

INCLINE VILLAGE, October 16, 2018 - LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net) (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), a lithium resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Joint Venture agreement with CINC Industries, Inc. for exclusive rights to its battery metals extraction technology in the U.S.

For over 20 years, CINC's proprietary extraction technology has been a leader in the field of chemical extraction. CINC has serviced a wide range of industries including petroleum, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical and environmental industries. CINC's machines were utilized in the BP oil spill cleanup in 2010 and the U.S. Department of Energy uses CINC technology at their facilities for nuclear waste cleanup applications. The Joint Venture will employ this same proven technology to extract lithium from LithiumOre's salt brines in Nevada.

The agreement grants LithiumOre exclusive rights to CINC's proprietary battery metals extraction technology in North America. LithiumOre will deploy the technology to extract lithium salt from salt brine at their Railroad Valley Lithium Project in Nevada and will market, promote and sell CINC's existing and/or future processing equipment to the global battery metals mining industry.

"It is well known in the industry that extracting lithium from brines is much more cost efficient than extracting lithium through hard rock mining. The issue with lithium brine extraction historically is that it requires evaporation ponds to remove the liquid water from the lithium brines, which can take 18 months to achieve. CINC's centrifugal technology has the potential to reduce the 18-month processing time to one week or less. This is another strong step towards achieving our goal of becoming one of the most substantial fully integrated battery metals production companies in the U.S.," said Doug Cole, Chief Executive Officer of LithiumOre.

Bret Sheldon, Chief Executive Officer of CINC Industries said, "This new joint venture agreement is anticipated to significantly expand the use of our existing continuous flow solvent extraction and separation technology into the battery metals industry. Our CINC technology has the potential to reduce the processing costs and timelines for the battery metals industry and to create a new very profitable silo of business for our joint venture company. We look forward to teaming with Lithium Ore to develop the processes and products that have the potential to revolutionize the extraction of Lithium from salt brine resources."

About CINC

CINC Industries Inc. (http://cincindustries.com) provides centrifugal processing solutions for liquid processing requirements worldwide. It designs, manufactures, sells, and supports liquid-liquid centrifugal separators/contactors for applications in chemical, mining and metals recovery, pharmaceutical, food and nutrition, flavors and fragrances, printing, biodiesel production, oil/water, biotech, industrial, nuclear and environmental industries. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About LithiumOre

LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources Inc. (OTC Markets: ORRP), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost, environmentally sound production base to supply the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devices and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. LithiumOre is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

