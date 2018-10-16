Grenville Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing, Delisting From TSX Venture Exchange and Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

DELTA, Oct. 16, 2018 - Grenville Gold Corp. (“Grenville Gold” or the “Company”) (CSE: GVG) (OTC: GVLGF) (FKT: F91Q) announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSXV as a result of a listing of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the CSE and expects to begin trading on the CSE under the trading symbol “GVG” as of market open on October 16, 2018.



Concurrently with the CSE listing, the company announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of an unsecured convertible note, bearing interest at 8% annum, convertible into common shares with a 12-month term at an exercisable price of $0.09 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 (“Private Placement”). The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes including exploration and general and administrative expenses.

Further information regarding Grenville Gold and its operations can be obtained by reviewing the Company's interim and annual reports and other documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

