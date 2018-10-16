Contact Gold Develops New Carlin Gold Target at Pony Creek

Vancouver, October 16, 2018 - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to report the development of Elliott Dome; a new, high priority Carlin Type gold target located on the northern part of the Pony Creek gold property ("Pony Creek") immediately adjacent to the Jasperoid Wash discovery of Gold Standard Ventures.

Elliott Dome was identified through surface mapping, rock and soil sampling and geophysical anomalies apparent in seven lines of CSAMT data that the Company obtained from a neighbouring company. This newly acquired geophysical data further supports this new high priority target located on Contact Gold's ground.

The Elliott Dome target is one of five new, large, high-priority drill targets at Pony Creek. Other targets include Pony Spur, Moleen, North Zone, and the West Target that will be further tested in 2019. The Company made new gold discoveries at the never-before-drilled Pony Spur and West targets in 2018, and to date has reported 35 of 51 drill holes completed at Pony Creek this year.

Elliott Dome Target Highlights:

Significant gold in soil anomaly with values up to 341ppb Au and multiple samples above 100ppb Au Total footprint of 1,200 x 700 metres

Elevated gold values in rock chip sampling Values up to 0.5 g/t Au from rock chips

Located along the same structural corridor hosting Pony Creek's Bowl Zone and West Zone gold discovery, as well as the Dark Star and Emigrant Deposits

Significant size potential — over 1.5km of prospective strike length as defined in multiple data sets

Interpreted East-West oriented structure from Jasperoid Wash cuts Elliott Dome where the best gold in soil values occur

Paleozoic calcareous conglomerates are intensely altered by hematite, silicification and strong hydrothermal barite consistent with Carlin Type gold mineralization

For a location map of Pony Creek and Elliott Dome detail — please click on the following links:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/Pony-Creek-Soils-Map.jpg

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/Elliott-Dome.jpg

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/Elliott-Dome-CSAMT.jpg

"Target generation efforts at Pony Creek continue to produce new large-scale drill targets as an integral part of our successful 2018 drill program. The methods validated by the recent oxide gold discovery at the West Target also produced this new Elliott Dome target which is defined by the same exciting characteristics; strong gold values in rock and soil sampling, widespread hydrothermal alteration typically associated with Carlin-style gold mineralization and sits within the same structural corridor that hosts Pony Creek's Bowl Zone, the West Target gold discovery and the Dark Star and Emigrant deposits." stated Matt Lennox-King, CEO of Contact Gold.

The Company has completed 51 holes in 2018, totaling over 10,863m of drilling. Results are pending for 16 holes.

Pony Creek is an early stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Pony Creek. Additional information about Pony Creek is summarized in a technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Pony Creek Gold Project, Elko County, Nevada, USA" dated April 18, 2017, and effective March 15, 2017), prepared by Michael M. Gustin, C.P.G. of Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada (the "Technical Report"), which can be viewed under Contact Gold's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Assays for gold are completed using Au-AA23 fire assay method. Multi-element geochemical assays are completed on composites using the MEMS 61 method. All assays are completed at ALS Chemex; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 275 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

For more information, please contact: +1 (604) 416-0576

John Glanville — Director Investor Relations

Chris Pennimpede — Corporate Development

E-mail: info@ContactGold.com

