One Year Extension to Expiry Date of Warrants

15:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

SHARES ISSUED: 57,160,221

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - Asante Gold Corp. (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante Gold” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has extended the expiry date of 1,160,821 share purchase warrants for an additional year. All the other terms and exercise conditions of the warrants remain the same as issued.

WARRANT
SERIES
NUMBER

 NUMBER OF
WARRANTS
IN SERIES		 EXERCISE
PRICE
(unchanged)		 ORIGINAL
EXPIRY DATE		 NEW EXPIRY
DATE
Oct 2016-W-001
to 004; 007		 962,655 $0.25 20 OCT 2018 20 OCT 2019
Oct 2016-AW-
001, 002
 98,166 $0.25 20 OCT 2018 20 OCT 2019
US-WA-2016-
OCT 2016 –
W005, 006		 100,000 $0.15 20 OCT 2018 20 OCT 2019

On behalf of the Board

"Douglas R. MacQuarrie"

President and CEO

For further information please contact:
Douglas MacQuarrie, President and CEO, tel: +1 604-558-1134; E-mail: douglas@asantegold.com
Doreen Kent, Shareholder Communications, tel: +1 604-948-9450; E-mail: d.kent@eastlink.ca
Florian Riedl-Riedenstein, Director; European Investor Relations, E-mail: frram@aon.net
Valentina Gvozdeva, Business Development, E-mail: valentina@asantegold.com
Additional information is available on our web site at: www.asantegold.com
LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446
Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Mineninfo

Asante Gold Corp

Bergbau
Kanada
www.asantegold.com


Minenprofile
