Canadian Platinum Corporation: Corporate Update

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") notice released August 13, 2018, Canadian Platinum Corp. provides this corporate update. CPC is currently focused on obtaining the consent of the Exchange for the acquisition of a private natural gas company as announced in Company news releases dated August 7, 2018 and September 5, 2018. In accordance with the policies of the Exchange, shares of the Company are currently halted from trading and it is expected they will remain halted until receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the acquisition, pursuant to Exchange listings Policy 5.3.

Nevada Project Update

The Company reports that it has received the results of the airborne hyperspectral survey flown over the Whiskey Flat Copper-Zinc-Cobalt Project, announced earlier in the year, and is currently assessing the data, which shows significant alteration present over the project area. Field crews also completed an initial reconnaissance program over the property which included mapping and sampling a portion of the underground workings in the Quailey Mine. Results will be released once the assays are received.

About Canadian Platinum Corp.

Canadian Platinum Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with its head office in Saskatoon, SK. CPC is focused on the acquisition and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties including precious metals, base metals, platinum group elements and strategic metals including cobalt. Recently CPC has expanded its mandate to include acquisition of near-term cash-generating resources like natural gas.

CANADIAN PLATINUM TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL "CPC".

For more information, including news releases and technical reports providing more detail on the contents of this news release, please visit our website at www.canplats.ca.

For further information:

Canadian Platinum Corp.

Gary Billingsley, President

Phone: 306-242-7363

Facsimile: 306-992-0729

To receive information by e-mail, visit www.canplats.ca and click "Contact".

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this release and except as required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under United States Securities Laws and Regulations. The above statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of the management of Canadian Platinum and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those described above.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

