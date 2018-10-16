Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Pacific Bay Completes Two Drill Holes at Weaver Lake Gold Property in BC

15:20 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 16, 2018 - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company has completed two diamond drill holes at the Company's 100% owned Weaver Lake gold property in the New Westminster Mining Division in southern BC. The holes targeted a previously identified high grade gold bearing quartz vein. Mineralized intercepts were encountered and assays are pending.

Previous drilling produced a number of significant intercepts, including a 1996 hole that cut 8.61 grams per tonne gold and 46.2 grams per tonne silver over 3.05 metres and 1975 drill hole that intercepted 2.13 metres of 11.79 grams per tonne gold and 44.57 grams per tonne silver. These intercepts indicate total core length only as the true width of the mineralization has not yet been determined.

The Weaver Lake property, approximately 1.5 hours drive from Vancouver, is accessible via highway and all weather roads and can be worked on year-round. More information about the Weaver Lake property can be found on the Company's website here: https://www.pacificbayminerals.com/properties/bc/weaver-lake-gold/

"Weaver Lake's prior high-grade gold results and easy accessibility make for cost effective and potentially and exciting exploration results," said Pacific Bay CEO David Brett. "Results of the program will be announced as soon as they are available."

The technical disclosures in this news release were reviewed and approved by David Bridge, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.
Per/

David H. Brett, MBA
President & CEO
604-682-2421
dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


