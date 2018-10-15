Vanadium One Energy Appoints Martin Walter as CEO & Director

TORONTO, October 15, 2018 - Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: VONE, FRANKFURT: 9VR1), is pleased to announce that is has appointed Martin Walter CEO and Director of the Company, effective immediately. In addition to this change, the Company's out-going CEO, Mr. John Priestner, has been appointed as COO. Further to this, the Company has hired Mr. Ashley Martin as Vice President - Technical Services. These management changes reflect the Company's next stage of growth as it furthers the development of its core asset, the Mont Sorcier Iron-Magnetite-Vanadium Project, located 18 kilometres from Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada.

Mr. Martin Walter is the former CEO of Treasury Metals Inc., an Ontario junior gold mine developer. He has over 20 years of international experience in mineral and mine development and has worked on numerous mining projects worldwide as a consulting geologist. Mr. Walter earned his MBA at the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Ballarat, in Australia.

Mr. Ashley Martin brings over 12 years of mining construction and development experience to the Company. At Guyana Goldfields, he held various positions including Manager-Technical Services, Civil Works Manager and Construction Manager for the Aurora Gold Mine. He was Senior Project Manager at Treasury Metals and Manager of Business Development at Forrester Metals. Mr. Martin attained his degree in Civil Engineering from Curtin University, in Western Australia.

With his appointment, Mr. Walter commented that he is "very excited to join and lead the team at Vanadium One Energy and that Mr. Priestner has done an outstanding job in advancing the Company, and its key asset, to this point where the Mont Sorcier Iron-Magnetite-Vanadium deposit can now move to the next stage of development. I look forward to working with the team as we move through this period of drilling and pre-economic assessment stage."

Further, the Company wishes to announce that Mr. Roger Dahn has retired from the Board of Directors. The Company's newly appointed COO, Mr. John Priestner commented, "the Company is very grateful for Roger's advice and contributions over the past two years as he was a driving force in the Company's transition into specialty metals used in HSLA steel products and rechargeable batteries".

The Company announces that it has established an Advisory Council to work with Management and the Board of Directors. Mr. Roger Dahn has agreed to serve as the first appointee to the newly formed Advisory Council.

In further news, the Company is pleased to announce that its' previously announced private placement for up to $1,000,000 will be increased to $1,100,000. All subscription documents have been received and closing is imminent, subject to TSXV approvals.

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with its registered office in downtown Toronto, Canada, and its operational office located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. The Company is focused on developing exploration projects that reside in the 'Strategic Minerals" domain, as defined by the USGS. Our goal is to ascertain the metallurgical characteristics of these strategic minerals on our projects, define the extent of the resource on each project and to demonstrate the economic viability of extraction. It is the intent of the Company to become an integral part of the supply chain for the traditional, but still expanding, HSLA steel industry and to gain its share of the new, and burgeoning, battery storage technology sector. Vanadium One Energy Corp. is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

