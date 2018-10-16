Global Energy Metals President & CEO to Participate in Cobalt and Battery Metals Panel at 24th Annual CRU Ryan's Notes Ferroalloys Conference

Vancouver, October 16, 2018 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce a coveted speaking position at the upcoming 24th annual CRU Ryan's Notes Ferroalloys Conference, one of the most important and largest annual gathering of ferroalloy professionals in the United States.

Mitchell Smith, President & CEO, will join fellow battery metal thought leaders Trent Mell, CEO of First Cobalt and Michel Insulan, Senior Market Analyst at Eurasian Resources Group on the panel discussion "Cobalt and Battery Metals" taking place on Tuesday October 23rd at 11:40am to 12:40pm.



The conference will be taking place 21-23 October 2018 at The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

Now in its 24th year, the event regularly attracts 600+ producers, traders and consumers from 400+ companies, from 37 countries, operating across a wide range of bulk ferroalloys, minor metals and powder product markets. CRU Ryan's Notes Ferroalloys conference is recognized as the 'must-attend' event for doing business in the North American ferroalloys industry.

The conference has a trusted track-record for delivering delegates from across the full supply chain and facilitating intensive deal-making on a scale that's second to none.

For additional details on the conference please visit the CRU Ryan's Notes Ferroalloys conference website by clicking here.

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns and is advancing the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to earn-in to the Millennium Cobalt Project in Mt. Isa, Australia.

