Hudson Nears Completion of Construction of the White Mountain Anorthosite Project in Greenland

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - Hudson Resources Inc. ("Hudson" or the "Company") (TSXV: HUD, OTC: HUDRF) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its 100% owned anorthosite (calcium feldspar) mine in Greenland. Hudson is nearing completion of construction and is on budget with this year’s activities. Commissioning of the plant will commence in the next few weeks.



Construction is now 95% complete. Construction highlights since the last update (NR2018-08 dated August 16, 2018) include:

Process plant building is complete.

Product storage building is complete.

All major mechanical equipment including conveyors, hoppers and chutes installed.

Lillegaarden EL of Denmark has completed the main electrical installations and is expected to have all electrical components completed by the end of the month.

The road from the port to the mine has less than 500 meters remaining to be completed.

Currently 34 personnel on site.

James Tuer, Hudson’s President stated: “We are excited to be winding up the construction of our mine, bringing us one step closer to shipping product to our customers and generating cash flow. The execution of the construction phase this year has been a great success and has met all of our expectations from a safety, cost and scheduling perspective. This is a great reflection of the excellent team we have assembled.”

In September, Hudson was pleased to host a delegation from the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate, including the Minister, Mr. Lars Lilleholt. The Ministry requested the visit to learn more about the green products and CO2 reducing qualities offered by Hudson’s GreenSpar anorthosite. The Ministry’s mandate is to promote a greener and more sustainable society, which Hudson is proud to be part of.

Pictures and videos of the construction progress and the site visit can be found on the company website at https://hudsonresourcesinc.com/gallery. A short interview by the Minister on site (via Twitter) is available at https://twitter.com/MinForsyning/status/1044206117985898496.

