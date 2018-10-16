Correction to Pricing on One Year Extension to Expiry Date of Warrants

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES
SHARES ISSUED: 57,160,221
VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - Asante Gold Corp. (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante Gold” or the “Company”) wishes to correct its previous announcement that the Company has extended the expiry date of 1,160,821 share purchase warrants for an additional year. All warrants, including warrant series US-WA-2016-OCT 2016 – W005, 006 are exerciseable at the original strike price of $0.25 not $0.15 as reported. All the other terms and exercise conditions of the warrants remain the same as issued.
WARRANT SERIES NUMBER
NUMBER OF WARRANTS IN SERIES
EXERCISE PRICE (unchanged)
ORIGINAL EXPIRY DATE
NEW EXPIRY DATE
Oct 2016-W-001 to 004; 007
962,655
$0.25
20 OCT 2018
20 OCT 2019
Oct 2016-AW-001, 002
98,166
$0.25
20 OCT 2018
20 OCT 2019
US-WA-2016-OCT 2016 – W005, 006
100,000
$0.25
20 OCT 2018
20 OCT 2019
On behalf of the Board
"Douglas R. MacQuarrie"
President and CEO
