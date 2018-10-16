Correction to Pricing on One Year Extension to Expiry Date of Warrants

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES



VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - Asante Gold Corp. (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante Gold” or the “Company”) wishes to correct its previous announcement that the Company has extended the expiry date of 1,160,821 share purchase warrants for an additional year. All warrants, including warrant series US-WA-2016-OCT 2016 – W005, 006 are exerciseable at the original strike price of $0.25 not $0.15 as reported. All the other terms and exercise conditions of the warrants remain the same as issued.

WARRANT

SERIES

NUMBER NUMBER OF

WARRANTS

IN SERIES EXERCISE

PRICE

(unchanged) ORIGINAL

EXPIRY DATE NEW EXPIRY

DATE Oct 2016-W-001 to 004; 007 962,655 $0.25 20 OCT 2018 20 OCT 2019 Oct 2016-AW-001, 002 98,166 $0.25 20 OCT 2018 20 OCT 2019 US-WA-2016-OCT 2016 – W005, 006 100,000 $0.25 20 OCT 2018 20 OCT 2019

Douglas MacQuarrie, President and CEO, tel: +1 604-558-1134; E-mail: douglas@asantegold.com

Doreen Kent, Shareholder Communications, tel: +1 604-948-9450; E-mail: d.kent@eastlink.ca

Florian Riedl-Riedenstein, Director; European Investor Relations, E-mail: frram@aon.net

Valentina Gvozdeva, Business Development, E-mail: valentina@asantegold.com

