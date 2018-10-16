West Kirkland MJ Zone 80 feet (24 m) Grading 2.69 grams Gold per tonne At Surface Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - West Kirkland Mining Inc. (WKM:TSXV) (“West Kirkland”, “WKM” or the “Company”) reports results from recent surface continuous channel chip sampling by the Company on the newly identified MJ Zone, located on the 75% owned portion of the Company’s regional Hasbrouck Nevada land position:

Gold Mountain MJ Zone Surface Au Intercepts





2018 Surface Composite 20' Rock Chips – MJ Zone Traverse Length (ft) Length (m) Au Grade (g/t) Au Grade (opt) Orientation MJ-01 80 24 2.69 0.078 Across strike MJ-04 80 24 0.70 0.020 Oblique to strike

The new MJ Zone on the Hasbrouck property was previously intersected with drilling on the adjacent Gold Mountain ground near the property boundary. See the Company’s news release dated October 4, 2018. A historic 230 foot (70m) drill intercept returned a grade of 0.42 g/t gold (0.012 ounces per ton gold) starting at 250 feet (76m) from surface and was located on the same MJ Zone structure now mapped and sampled by WKM on surface. The historic drill intercept is open up-dip and was not further investigated at the time of drilling due to its proximity to the property boundary as it existed at that time. The property position has now been consolidated by WKM through its 100% option of the Gold Mountain property. The true thickness of the MJ Zone is not known at this time.

The historic drill hole was approximately 400 feet (122m) to the NW along strike from the new gold values on surface reported today. Since consolidating the district into one property package, WKM has compiled all the data, mapped the structures and conducted sampling. The MJ Zone is well defined with 1,000 feet (305m) of untested strike length that will now be tested by WKM.

The mineralization at surface is very similar in style to the Three Hills ore hosted nearby in the same formation and the same structurally controlled setting.

The MJ Zone adds to the exploration potential at surface announced previously at the Gold Zone Adit area of the Gold Mountain property where underground workings, and WKM and previous operators drilling have outlined a clear near surface target.

The objective of the WKM work is to add near surface resources for early planning in addition to permitted gold reserves on the district-scale land position controlled by the Company near Tonopah, Nevada.

WKM controls (75% interest) and operates the Hasbrouck gold project with 762,000 ounces of proven and probable reserves (45,270,000 tons at 0.6 Au g/t; 8.0 Ag g/t for 10,569,000 contained Ag ounces) and has a 100% option interest in the Gold Mountain area which is the subject of recent exploration.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1aa5ce51-f255-44d7-abf7-9883eb88ac65

Interest in southwest Nevada has increased recently as a result of increased gold exploration activity in the area and a corporate acquisition. WKM has one of the few permitted projects with well drilled reserves.

ABOUT THE HASBROUCK GOLD PROJECT

The Hasbrouck Gold Project contains Proven & Probable Reserves of 784,000 gold equivalent oz, (45,270,000 tons at 0.58 Au g/t for 762,000 contained Au oz; 7.99 Ag g/t for 10,569,000 contained Ag ounces. NPV5 Post Tax (US$1,275/oz Au) estimated at US$120M, IRR 43% (Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for The Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, Report Date: September 14, 2016).

QUALIFIED PERSON

R. Michael Jones P.Eng., CEO of West Kirkland Mining, is a non-independent Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed the information contained in this news release and has verified the data, including the historical data, by hiring qualified geologists and engineers and has completed a review of the detailed technical information. Mineral Reserve information in this news release relating to the Hasbrouck Gold Project has been developed and approved by Thomas L. Dyer, P.E., of MDA following CIM standards. Historic information does not have a chain of custody and is accepted by the QP for exploration target work.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

West Kirkland Mining Inc. utilizes a well-documented system of inserting blanks and standards into the assay stream and has a strict chain of custody for samples taken by the Company. Assays by the Company are completed at independent laboratories which have internal quality assurance and quality control systems and procedures. Assays were performed by ALS Chemex Labs Ltd., by fire assay and ICP methods.



On behalf of West Kirkland Mining Inc.

“R. Michael Jones”

Chief Executive Officer



Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, the exploration and project approach of a Prefeasibility Study. Historical mineral title also has risk of an unrecorded claim. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for gold or other minerals that may be produced generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

