Sonoro Appoints John Darch as Chairman & Director

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - Sonoro Metals Corp., (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro” and the “Company”), announces the appointment of John M. Darch as a director and Executive Chairman of the Company. Over the past 35 years, Mr. Darch has identified and secured funding for the exploration, development and operations of many diverse mining and energy related projects worldwide, in private and public companies. He has been actively involved in all aspects from concept, creation, structure and financing, to development and operations. Such ventures include; gold (Canada, Greenland & Africa), diamonds (Botswana & South Africa), geothermal (Canada), oil & gas (USA), coal, antimony, nickel, and copper (Africa, Zambia & Philippines) and tin (England), as well as the Asia Pacific Resources discovery and development to the pre-feasibility stage of one of the world’s most significant high-grade potash deposits located in Northern Thailand. He has successfully secured over USD 300-million in private and public funds from North America, UK and Europe, through listings on the Stock Exchanges in Canada, USA, UK, Germany, Norway and South Africa.

“We are pleased to augment the Board with the wealth of experience that John brings to Sonoro,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President & CEO of Sonoro. “I have had the privilege of working with John in the past and can attest to his ability to be an enthusiastic and visionary partner as we increase shareholder value with our highly prospective gold exploration projects in Mexico.”

Mr. Darch has been engaged by Sonoro under a services agreement having an initial term expiring May 31, 2020 for a fee of $10,000 per month, to serve on a full-time basis in the capacity of Executive Chairman to assist the Company with sourcing, negotiating and securing funds for the continuing exploration and development of the Cerro Caliche and San Marcial projects in Sonora, Mexico. He brings to Sonoro extensive expertise in raising public equity, corporate development, project planning, organization, management, budgeting, market analysis, research and strategic communications services.

To partially facilitate the granting of stock options to Mr. Darch, a director of Sonoro has cancelled 225,000 previously granted options, enabling the Company to grant an aggregate of 325,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Darch at an exercise price of $0.13 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

About Sonoro Metals Corp.

Sonoro Metals Corp. is an exploration and development company with two precious metals properties in Sonora, Mexico and one in Alaska, USA. Sonoro’s skilled exploration team in Mexico is headed by Hermosillo-based geologist Melvin Herdrick, with 45 years of mine related experience, including 10 years as Chief Geologist for Phelps Dodge, Mexico and 7 years as Vice President, Exploration for Pediment Gold in Mexico until its takeover by Argonaut Gold in 2011. Sonoro’s Chief Geologist and Qualifying Person is Stephen Kenwood, with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.

