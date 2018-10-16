SOPerior Fertilizer Corps CEO and Executive Chairman Appointed to the Canada India Economic Council (CIEC)

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2018 - SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (SOP:TSX) – is pleased to announce that on September 20th, 2018 SOPerior Fertilizer Corp.’s CEO Andrew Squires and Executive Director Bruce Duncan were appointed to the Board of Directors of the Canada India Economic Council (“CIEC”).

The mission of the CIEC is to be the premier umbrella agency to promote and support the development of economic opportunities both in Canada and India in order to strengthen bi-lateral trade relations and economic partnerships between the countries.



Since 2009, there have been various ongoing discussions between Canada and India which have resulted in the development of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (“CEPA”) and Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (“FIPA”). These agreements have been inconclusive in their implementation. As such, it is the mandate of the CIEC to re-engage partnerships amongst all Canadian and Indian stakeholders (government, business, etc.) to promote relationships, trade, business, and investment. To aid in the actual implementation of this mandate, the CIEC has been recently incorporated as a not-for-profit organisation. The CIEC will be working closely with the Governments of India and Canada, businesses and investors from both countries to promote trade, public policy, business relations, investment opportunities and commerce. With the support of Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia, the Consul General of India, Toronto, CIEC is envisioned to become the premier umbrella organisation for all business, investor and trade organisations working within the Canada-India space.



Andrew Squires, President and CEO of SOPerior Fertilizer Corp., remarked, "It is an honor for Bruce and I to be nominated to this progressive organization to promote trade between our two great countries. India has the 2nd largest SOP applicable crop area in the world and membership on the Board of CIEC will enhance SOPerior Fertilizer’s ability to directly engage in discussions with India’s agricultural policy and business leaders.”

About SOPerior Fertilizer

SOPerior Fertilizer’s strategy is to become a premier producer of sulphate of potash "SOP" in North America. The Corporation owns two SOP projects: the Blawn Mountain project in Utah that plans to produce SOP by processing an alunite material and the Valleyfield project in Quebec that plans to produce SOP through the Mannheim Process. SOPerior Fertilizer has a highly qualified and proven management team and Board of Directors in place with significant financial, project management and operational experience to take projects into production.

