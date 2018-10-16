Providence Gold Mines Announces New Director

Vancouver, October 16 2018 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: PHD) (the "Company" or "Providence Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Eaton to the Board of Directors. Mr. Eaton has over 25 years' experience in public markets. Over his career, Mr. Eaton has started many public companies. As Chairman of Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd., a financial advisory company providing ongoing financial advisory services to private and public companies, Mr. Eaton has a track record of creating companies that bring about solid projects.

"We are extremely pleased that Mr. Eaton has joined the board of directors. Mr. Eaton's wealth of market and business experience greatly enhances the board of Providence Gold Mines," commented Mr. Coombes, the President, CEO and Director of Providence Gold Mines Inc. The Board and management of the Company are pleased to welcome Mr. Eaton who will provide additional governance capacity to the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company currently consists of Ronald Coombes, John Kowalchuk, and David Eaton.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald Coombes: (604) 724-2369

rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.