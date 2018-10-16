Candelaria Mining Announces Filing of Pinos Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND, OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company”) has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report regarding the preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) for its Pinos Gold Project (“Pinos”), which was announced on September 13, 2018. The Pinos project is located at 140 kilometers east of the capital Zacatecas in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The project is district scale consisting of twenty-nine contiguous mining claims and covering 3,816 hectares, with easy access to infrastructure, labour and supplies.



The technical report is available for download on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.candelariamining.com.

Technical Information

Mineral resources referenced herein are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, and mining loss but do include a dilution factor of 10%. The mineral resource estimates include inferred mineral resources that are normally considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is also no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted to measured and indicated categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied.

The Company cautions that a PEA is preliminary in nature and that it relies upon mineral resource estimates which have the considerations noted above applied to them. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized or that any of the resources will ever be upgraded to reserves.

Mr. Jose Antonio Olmedo, Eng. Geol. MSc. is an Independent Consultant, located in Mexico City, Mexico, who is an “Independent Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 and the lead person responsible for completing the Pinos resource has reviewed this press release as it relates to the Pinos project.

Mr. David Salari, P.Eng. of DENM Engineering Ltd. located in Oakville , Ontario, Canada, who is an “Independent Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 and the lead person responsible for reviewing the metallurgical work for the Pinos resource has reviewed this press release as it relates to the Pinos project and has overseen the metallurgical and recovery methods and infrastructure.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Preparation and assaying of samples from Candelaria's Pinos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. The custody of the samples are in charge of ALS Minerals from project to the ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico. Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples. QC samples include standards and blanks. Sampling analysis certificates, halved drill cores, chip samples and rejects are stored for future checking and control purposes.

About Candelaria Mining

Candelaria Mining is a Canadian-based gold development and exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Mexico, one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Candelaria’s 100% owned Caballo Blanco Project hosts NI 43-101 Indicated Resources of 521,000 ounces of gold and 2,170,000 ounces of silver (31,220,000 tonnes grading 0.52 g/t gold and 2.16 g/t silver) and Inferred Resources of 95,000 ounces of gold and 590,000 ounces of silver (8,630,000 tonnes grading 0.34 g/t gold and 2.14 g/t silver). Potential exists to increase these estimated resources through continued drilling and exploration. For more information on resource estimates, please see the Company’s website, www.candelariamining.com.

